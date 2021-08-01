'A little bit of fear keeps you alive': Taranaki storm chasers make sport out of rough seas and flooded rivers

Kitesurfer Danel Korb relishes miserable, wet-weather weekends when she can get out on the waves.

When rain is pelting down and temperatures drop to single figures, Danel Korb and Tim Hunter have only one thought – head outside and get amongst it.

Korb, a kitesurfer, and Hunter, a whitewater kayaker, have never met but share a common goal on wet, stormy weekends.

During last month’s deluge Korb packed her kite board into the van to test her skills off Oakura Beach​, near New Plymouth.

Hunter had similar thoughts and grabbed his kayak to met up with friends to run the flooded Waiwhakaiho River​.

“It’s the kind of days you wish for when the rain fills the rivers,” he said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Whitewater kayaker Tim Hunter looks forward to going out in bad weather to kayak swollen rivers.

Korb, a relative kitesurfing novice, was the only person on Oakura Beach that day – even the seagulls had fled.

The South Africa-born civil engineer spent the morning catching the strong northerly winds along Oakura’s main beach while residents huddled inside their houses.

“People call me crazy, and want to know what’s wrong with me to do this.

“I enjoy miserable weather and get excited when it comes.”

Korb did have concerns someone might alert authorities.

Tran Lawrence/Stuff Kitesurfer Danel Korb is airborne as she battles stormy weather off Oakura Beach, Taranaki.

“Before I went out someone asked if I had done this before; they were a little worried about a woman alone out in the surf,” she said.

“I told them I take precautions, and stay within my limits.”

The last thing she wanted was to endanger someone else if she needed rescuing, she said.

The conditions were “pretty rough, with a massive swell and big waves breaking,” but she was not going to be put off.

“I’ve been in rougher conditions further around the coast where you really have to be careful.”

The key is to be comfortable in the water, stay calm and be confident, she said.

“When life throws a storm at you, just ride it out.”

The day before, she kitesurfed with a friend, Liam Walton, at Ngamotu Beach in 40 knot winds.

“It’s addictive (kitesurfing), the key is not to think too far ahead and just look at what’s in front of you,” she said.

TOM HUNT/STUFF A surfer at Wellington's Lyall Bay braves the weather.

“Everything about the sport is being in the moment, you are looking and feeling everything and everywhere, that’s why it is so much fun.”

Some days Korb can spend five hours in the water, only coming in when it becomes dark.

“You only feel smashed when you step back on the beach.”

Being sloshed around in a kayak, dodging boulders on a fast moving river is an equally good place to be, kayaker Tim Hunter said.

Taranaki is not short of training venues, with numerous rivers and streams running down from Taranaki Maunga to practice on.

The interior construction manager took up whitewater kayaking two years ago after 17 years of competitive mountain biking.

LISA BURD/Stuff Tim Hunter has taken a few swims as he tests his skills in rapids.

Kayaking retained the risk factor of off-trail biking but was easier on the body, he said.

It also helped to overcome his fear of water.

The Taranaki Whitewater Kayaking Club member has been caught out a few times and had a few swims.

“A little bit of fear keeps you alive,” he said.

Hunter said he was safety conscious and always checked regional council river flow graphs before deciding where to put the kayak in.

The club had a high focus on safety and regular practice at Meeting of the Waters on the Waiwhakaiho, he said.

“Everyone looks out for each other, we only take on a river when it is dropping and never before it peaks, that’s when there is uncertainty,” he said.

“There’s not a lot of room for error.”