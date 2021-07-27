Man sentenced for sexually assaulting young neighbour 20 years on

A man was sentenced in New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday for the historical sexual assaults on his neighbour.

The sexual crimes of a teenage boy against his young neighbour in Taranaki have caught up with him 20 years later.

Between 2000 and 2003, the offender lived with his father next-door to the girl and her family in New Plymouth.

The man, who cannot be named, was aged 14 to 16 over the course of the sexual assaults, while the girl was aged from seven to nine.

The man, now 34, had become friends with the victim and her family and would often take his computer games to their house for them to play.

“The victim would play the computer game in the play room where she’d sit on [the defendant’s] lap as she played the game,” Judge Nevin Dawson told New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday.

The then-teen, on three separate occasions, sexually violated the girl.

“You would not say anything to her as you were doing that,” Judge Dawson said, referencing the Crown summary of facts.

As a result of the offending, the victim suffered significant stress and trauma which has continued into adulthood.

The man had admitted a representative charge of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Dawson noted the man had been convicted on an unrelated charge of indecency in 2013.

A recent assessment determined he was a low-risk of sexual reoffending.

Concerning the historical assaults, Judge Dawson said there was an assumption of imprisonment – unless the particular circumstances of the offending justified a different outcome.

“In my view they do,” he ruled.

“In this case, there’s a matter which occurred many years ago. You were a young, very young man at the time...”

Judge Dawson considered the defendant was now a different person.

It was heard he had taken responsibility for his actions and expressed remorse, which the judge accepted as genuine.

“You have shown insight into your offending and you have shown concern for the victim.”

He had offered and already paid an $8000 emotional harm reparation to the woman.

Judge Dawson took a start point of five years’ imprisonment and then applied a 25 per cent discount for the guilty plea, 12 per cent for the reparation payment and remorse, and then made a further 25 per cent deduction for the man’s youth at the time of the crimes.

The end sentence reached 23 months’ imprisonment which was then converted to 11 months’ home detention.