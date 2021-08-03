Taranaki public bus services to be simpler, more accessible and less costly

Catching a bus in Taranaki is about to become cheaper and easier for commuters.

Taranaki Regional Council plans to introduce cheaper and simpler bus fares and schedules to encourage more people to use services.

Under the proposals, inner city fares would go up on average 40 cents for short trips, but the majority of fares around the region would cost between $2 and $5, regional transport engagement manager Sarah Hiestand​ told the council’s executive, audit and risk meeting on Monday.

The regional council has been operating 25 different fare zones since 2014, Hiestand said.

Since then, city boundaries have grown and more people are in outlying towns and requiring public transport.

READ MORE:

* All Waikato bus users to pay $2, regular travellers will have fares capped

* Ratepayers and rush-hour commuters to pay for capital's public transport fare cuts

* Auckland public transport fares hiked

* Are public transport users in Wellington paying too much?



The proposal will lower the number of zones to five, covering Oakura/New Plymouth/Waitara/Egmont Village; Okato/Urenui/Ingelwood; Stratford; Hāwera/Waverley; and Opunake.

There had been no price changes in seven years, and the new scheduling will give more frequent services, she said.

The proposed fare structure would apply to all routes and consist of a base fare plus zone fare, Hiestand said.

For most people the proposed change will bring a cut in fares, she said.

“We’re looking at a $2 base plus $1 per zone travelled in, though this is yet to be finalised.

“Under this scenario, passengers catching the Connector from New Plymouth to Stratford will cross two complete zones.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Public bus services in Taranaki are about to become less complicated and less costly.

“So a $2 base fare plus $1 for each of the two zones comes to $4, making it more economical than taking a private vehicle.

“Alternatively, a trip from Waitara to New Plymouth (currently a $6.20 cash fare for an adult) would cost $2.”

An eight-month trial added an extra $68,000 net cash to the council coffers, she said.

Feedback on public transport showed a preference for services to be “simpler, more accessible and easy to use”, Hiestand said in her report.

The high cost of some fares, such as $6.20 cash, or $4.63 using a Bee card, between Waitara and New Plymouth had put people off travelling by bus, and they were ride-sharing instead.

The 25 different fare zones, with two separate ticketing rules, was difficult to convey to the public in the fare table, she said.

“It can also be confusing to determine the actual cost of travel for the public.”

The complex fare schedule caused the Init​ fare system to fail twice in February and March resulting in two days of free travel for passengers, and lost income for the council.