'It's not cricket' - famous Taranaki cricket ground ready to host rugby match

Rugby posts are installed on Pukekura Park for the first time since 1945

New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park, normally a cricket ground, will be filled with rugby supporters on Saturday for the national championship match between Taranaki and Hawke’s Bay.

Historic wooden rugby posts have been erected and playing lines marked out for the first time since the last first class rugby match at the ground in 1945.

New Plymouth District Council’s Pukekura Park head groundsman Craig Hitchcock​, and senior groundsman Aaron Lim​, have done all the mahi (work) on the world famous venue ahead of the match, expected to attract a sell-out crowd of 4500 fans.

“We’ve put the goal posts up. They’re the old fashioned ones that we’ve bolted together,” Hitchcock said.

“These posts go back to the 1930s and fit the old sleeves in the ground.

“She’s a lovely old ground and that’s the real attraction for a lot of people, the history of this fantastic sports field.”

The playing surface has had a decent break. The last cricket matches were played on it in late March, allowing the grass to fully recover.

“It’s been really wet this winter but the (cricket) block is looking good and the outfield is okay.”

Having overseen the ground for the best part of two decades, Hitchcock has seen his fair share of sports at Pukekura, described by Wisden as one of the six best cricket venues in the world.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Pukekura Park head groundsman Craig Hitchcock (centre) and enior groundsman Aaron Lim (left) instal rugby posts on the ground for the Taranaki v Hawke’s Bay national championship match on Saturday.

While best known for hosting cricket, including a 1992 World Cup match, Pukekura Park has also been the venue for rugby league, football, hockey and rugby up until the late 1930s, including a famous scoreless draw in 1921 between Taranaki and South Africa.

Taranaki and Hawke’s Bay will have their first chance to run on to Pukekura Park for a traditional captain’s run the day before the match.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Pukekura Park in New Plymouth is normally a cricket ground in summer.

“People have been talking with me and Aaron for the last couple of months about the game. It’s created a real buzz out in the community,” Hitchcock said.

“It will be something different and there’s one good thing about rugby – if it rains on the day it’s not ideal but at least we don’t have to worrying about chasing covers and having umpires calling out to us.”

As for the dimensions of the ground, it’s actually wider than Yarrow Stadium, but the dead ball areas will be noticeably shorter, with just six metres afforded at either end.

Any remedial work will be done after the match as Hitchcock and Lim turn their attention to getting the ground ready for a busy summer of cricket ahead.