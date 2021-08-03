Mother fought to save shot son's life, Taranaki jury hears

The High Court trial of a man accused of murdering a 30-year-old in rural Taranaki on August 22 began on Monday.

“It was like being on a battlefield” was how a nurse described to a court her efforts to save her son’s life after he had been shot.

Patricia Mosen was giving evidence on Tuesday at the trial of a neighbour, Lachlan Alexander Johnson, who is accused of shooting Mitchell Mosen during an altercation at her Korito Rd home, near New Plymouth, on August 22, 2020.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff

Johnson, 56, is defending a murder charge in a jury trial which opened on Monday in the High Court at New Plymouth.

He has admitted unlawfully possessing a restricted weapon.

Mitchell Mosen, 30, was battling brain cancer at the time of his death, and had been undergoing a course of radio therapy following his third surgery, Patricia Mosen told the court.

She described how her son had gone for a ride down the road on his quad bike in the late afternoon.

While he was away, she heard voices arguing and went to investigate, but Mitchell arrived back before she saw who was involved and went into his bedroom.

Not long afterwards, she heard their neighbour's vehicle pull into her driveway.

As she went to the door, Johnson, who was carrying a shotgun, shoved past her and was met by Mitchell, who pushed him back out of the door.

The gun went off and several more shots were fired as the two men tussled in the half light on the concrete deck area outside her home.

She didn't dare intervene, she told crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich.

“There was a gun involved. They were moving very rapidly. The gun is going off. The dynamics of trying to intervene in this were mind-blowing.

“Even though I tried to figure out how to help, you think anything you did might worsen the situation as well.

“It was click, click, bang, click, click, bang, click, click bang, very quickly, consecutively, one after another,” she said.

The shooting stopped and Mitchell fell on to the concrete verandah, putting an arm out to break his fall.

Initially, she realised he had been shot in one foot, but didn’t see a second wound in his chest until later.

“He was going ‘help me, help me, help me’. He was obviously in pain.”

“I said, I’ve got to call an ambulance, and I looked at Lach [Johnson] because he still had a gun in his hands.”

When she went around the side of the house and dialled 111, Johnson followed her and tried to wrestle the phone off her, and the call was aborted.

She got her phone back and told him to leave.

“He said ‘I’ve only put a hole in his foot. You’re a nurse, you fix it’, and he left the property.”

She went indoors and rang 111, then after a few minutes had the call transferred to her cellphone and returned to her son.

She wrapped a towel around his injured foot, and placed a red cushion under his head.

Then she saw the blood on his T-shirt, and discovered a serious chest wound.

“He was moving, but he couldn't get up, he never got back on his feet.

“He was moving around trying to get comfortable. He was in a lot of pain,” she said.

“I tried to reassure him, tried to get him to sit up to help with his breathing.

“I was trying to keep him alive, telling him help was on its way, an ambulance was coming.

He was clammy, sweaty, he was breathing really, really fast, trying to get enough oxygen. He was very, very distressed.”

Mitchell's condition deteriorated, and he became unconscious, so she started CPR.

She screamed when the police arrived, fearing it was Johnson coming back, she said.

Senior constable Brendan Ngata, of the New Plymouth police, said when armed officers arrived they found Patricia Mosen outside, kneeling over her son doing CPR.

Two officers took over and used a defibrillator and carried on with CPR until paramedics arrived and were able to enter the scene under police guard.

Soon after the paramedics confirmed Mitchell had died.

The trial continues.