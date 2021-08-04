Tourism industry influencers rediscovering Taranaki

The Tourism Export Council's (TECNZ) annual conference has returned to New Plymouth for the first time since in more than 20 years.

Tourism experts are in Taranaki to explore its attractions.

Speakers include the Hon Stuart Nash, René de Monchy of Tourism New Zealand; Simon Kleinsorge of Air New Zealand, Jamie Tuuta, chair of Taranaki Mounga, Peter Shelley, managing director of the Australian Tourism Export Council, and Richard Taylor of Weta Workshop.

The conference opened at the Devon Hotel on Tuesday and concludes on Thursday.