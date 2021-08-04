Taranaki murder accused 'saw red' after roadside assault, jury hears

The High Court trial of a man accused of murdering a 30-year-old in rural Taranaki on August 22 began on Monday.

A man accused of fatally shooting his neighbour after being assaulted told a 111 operator: “I went home and got a gun and shot the dude.”

A recording of the hour-long call made by Lachlan Johnson from his rural Taranaki property after the August 22, 2020, shooting was played to the High Court in New Plymouth on Wednesday.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Lachlan Alexander Johnson is accused of fatally shooting Mitchell Mosen in rural Taranaki. His trial is underway this week in New Plymouth High Court.

Johnson, 56, is defending a charge of murdering his neighbour, Mitchell Mosen, 30, during an altercation at Mosen’s Korito Rd home near New Plymouth.

Johnson said he was lighting Chinese lanterns near his home and setting them into the air when Mosen rode up on a quad bike and attacked him.

In the recording, Johnson said he “saw red".

“This dude turned up and says ‘you can't do that’, and jumps off his bike and starts beating the f*** out of me. He said he was going to kill me,” Johnson said.

“It was just a freak-out. He had me down and he beat the living s*** out of me.”

Johnson went home, got his semi-automatic shotgun, and drove down to his neighbour’s house.

During a confrontation with Mosen he fired one bullet, then more, emptying the six-round magazine as the two men tussled on the verandah.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Mosen was fatally shot at a Korito Rd address, near Egmont Village, on the night of August 22.

“He had a f***n baseball bat. I let a few [bullets] off. They probably went into the side of the house. I’m pretty sure the first shot got him in the foot,” Johnson said in the recording.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard that Mosen had suffered two bullet wounds: one in his foot and one in his chest. He died despite his mother, a nurse, administering CPR while waiting for an ambulance.

Police communicator William Gross, who was giving evidence, said he asked Johnson to stay on the call until the police arrived, and the two talked about various subjects.

Johnson said he had been drinking all day, and was having a beer while he was on the phone.

He told Gross about his two dogs and talked about needing to make arrangements for somebody to care for them for him.

Later in the call, he asked Gross to “tell them the gun is on the bar table outside and tell them not to shoot me”.

One of several police witnesses, Constable Shaun Darth, told the court that Johnson was handcuffed and arrested about 9pm.

He said Johnson asked why he was being arrested for murder when he had only shot Mosen in the foot, and he asked several times if Mosen was dead.

He repeatedly asked if a person could “bleed out” from being shot in the foot.

Later, at New Plymouth police station, Johnson was complaining of headaches and double vision from the assault so was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital to be assessed, the court heard.

He had minor injuries including grazes to his knees and elbows, a red mark on his cheek and an ear, a lump behind his ear and a cut under his hairline.

After Johnson was arrested, police cleared the property and found the shotgun and a bandolier containing ammunition on a timber bench outside the house.

Another Korito Rd resident, Bryce Rae​, who lives near Johnson, told the court he had been outside and had seen two lanterns rising over the valley beside his home sometime around 6pm.

It was a common occurrence as he knew Johnson loved to let them off, and he had sometimes given them to Rae for his children.

Later, Rae heard a gun fire.

“Me and my eldest son heard a gunshot, and we turned to each other and said, ‘Oh good, that's another dead rabbit.’”

Questioned by crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich, Rae said the gunshot had come from down below his house, “reasonably close but at a distance”.

“About 8.40pm the neighbour at the top of the road called my wife and asked us what we had done because there were police cars in our driveway.

“We walked outside and got told to go back inside immediately.”

The trial continues.

