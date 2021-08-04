Iwi say more council seats best chance for New Plymouth Māori

Councillor Dinnie Moeahu said more seats at large gave voters more say. (File photo)

Iwi want no cuts to New Plymouth councillor numbers, hoping more Māori will win seats in next year’s local body elections.

New Plymouth District Council has to review the shape of its representative body before next year’s local body poll.

Its strategy and operations committee last month recommended cutting councillor numbers from 14 to 12, plus the mayor, with three elected “at large” rather than for a geographic ward.

But the council’s iwi committee, Te Huinga Taumatua, this week recommended keeping 14 councillors, with five elected at large.

Councillor Dinnie Moeahu led the move, saying more seats at large gave voters more say – especially those in smaller wards, including the new single-seat Māori ward.

“Here is an opportunity to have our community at the forefront; to have our community have more say in who gets on council.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff Howie Tamati preferred five at-large seats. (File photo)

Te Ātiawa representative Howie Tamati, previously elected councillor four times, argued that five at-large seats gave Māori a better chance to win a general seat.

“I see this as another way of getting our people around the table ... If it is just down to three or two [at large] I don’t think we will get that opportunity.”

Ngāti Mutunga representative Brent Matuku was worried that more councillors would dilute the sway of the single new Māori ward.

“How do we know that whether there is an extra three, four or five more at large it is actually going to benefit Māori? It actually might dilute that representation from one-to-12 to one-to-15.”

Mayor Neil Holdom had led the push to reduce councillor numbers at the strategy and operations committee.

He argued looming changes in local government needed professionalism and skills from the private sector applied in council as appropriate.

“What we are trying to do is design a democratic process that delivers a high-performing team that is capable of making high quality decisions.”

Holdom said he was still in favour of 12 councillors.

“We do pay particular attention to the views of tangata whenua and the views of Te Huinga Taumatua in the way this council operates, and so I am really interested to hear if there are strong views on that.”

Seven of the 10 committee members voted for 14 councillors, including all five iwi representatives, while none, including the mayor, voted against the motion.

The recommendations of Te Huinga Taumatua and the strategy and operations committee now go back to the full council which will decide on an initial proposal.

That proposal then goes out for consultation, then back for a final council vote, and Electoral Commission approval if there are any appeals or objections.