Drivers told to expect delays during Mt Messenger SH3 works

Road resurfacing and drainage works will be carried out on State Highway 3 over Mt Messenger this week.

Drivers using State Highway 3 over Mt Messenger from Monday are being reminded to plan for delays of up to an hour while roadworks take place.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is carrying out resurfacing and drainage works from 8.30am-5.00pm until Friday.

“Traffic will be stopped for up to an hour at the base on either side of Mt Messenger for one hour at a time in order to allow crews to undertake the work, with traffic released regularly to clear queues,” Waka Kotahi said in a statement.

raffic will be cleared every hour, and no vehicles will queue for more than one closure period, the statement added.

The work follows emergency resurfacing undertaken on Friday, 16 July.