The steaks were high when the mayors of Taranaki met in the kitchen

The Taranaki region’s mayors, (from left) Neil Volzke, Neil Holdom and Phil Nixon, took part in The Great Mayoral Steak Cook-Off at the weekend.

Plans, policies and budgets were off the menu on Saturday – all the region's mayors had on their plates was a piece of steak.

Neil Holdom, Neil Volzke and Phil Nixon turned up the heat in a makeshift kitchen when they went head-to-head in The Great Mayoral Steak Cook-Off, an event in the Jack Daniel’s King of the Mountain barbeque competition held at East End Reserve.

Amid banter about rates and whose council moves faster on issues, the mayors each attempted to cook the best cut of beef rib eye over coals, watched by a sizeable audience.

Nixon, of South Taranaki, was confident, having practised in the lead up, while Stratford’s Volzke appeared to be mostly winging it.

New Plymouth’s Holdom was the last to pull his steak off the grill proclaiming “good things take time. We don’t rush up here in the north.”

But it was Volzke, with the “beginners’ luck”, who nabbed the trophy after winning by five points.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The event was part of the Jack Daniel’s King of the Mountain barbeque competition held at East End Reserve.

He said it had been “many, many” years since he had cooked over coals and had to take advice from Nixon and YouTube tutorials.

The mayors’ food was judged on appearance, texture, taste and overall look. While the judges would not say who took out second place, Holdom was told his was “bloody perfect” and Nixon’s was still rare in the centre.

“It wasn’t on there quite long enough,” Nixon conceded. “I’m very new to this sort of cooking but it was a lot of fun.”

Holdom joked that he was still “emotionally grieving” his defeat.

Meanwhile, the wintry weather did not hamper the main competition, nor deter a decent a crowd of hundreds of visitors who were seen strolling between tents and drifting barbeque smoke.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Stratford’s Neil Volzke won the steak competition.

Organiser Craig Leathley, from Taranaki company Smok’n Comrades, said 33 teams from across the country took part, up on 18 at last year's inaugural event.

“I’m really happy with that, we’re slowly building,” Leathley said.

There were four categories, chicken, ribs, brisket and pork, with some competitors beginning the cooking process at 1am.

“Everything’s about low and slow,” Leathley said.