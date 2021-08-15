Ormond stars for Tysons in Bayleys premier Taranaki netball final

Tysons East celebrate beating Inglewood 48-44 in the Bayleys premier one netball final at the TSB Stadium on Saturday.

Tysons East attacker Amber Ormond said Saturday’s Bayleys premier one netball final was the hardest she has played in.

The 31-year-old was named the most valuable player after the blockbusting 48-44 win against Inglewood at the TSB Stadium.

The title is Tysons’ seventh consecutive and 13th since 1998. They also remained unbeaten this season.

Ormond played in all the seven previous titles, including the one with Inglewood in 2014 – the last time the club won it.

“It feels like everyone has been against us this year,” said the former Western Flyer and Central Pulse representative.

“No one wants to see a team win seven times in a row, but it just made us want it more.”

Ormond slotted 30 goals from 37 attempts at goal attack and continued her form from during the season.

LDV Photography/Stuff Inglewood's Hannah Sidler has the ball.

She puts her ability down to age and experience.

“I used to get really nervous. I get more composed and if I could teach my younger self something, it would have been to be a bit calmer.”

She said receiving good ball and goal shoot Connie Clement’s rebounding also puts her at ease.

She also credited Inglewood for playing Central Pulse defender Parris Mason, who added an extra dimension.

Inglewood remained in the game with tight score lines at the end of each quarter.

But it came down to who executed in a physical match played in front of a vocal crowd.

“It wasn’t a flashy game, [we] just did the basics well. Catch the ball, pass the ball and hopefully score it.”

LDV Photography/Stuff Amber Ormond on the court for Tysons East in front of a vocal crowd.

After another successful season, Ormond said she still has many left in her.

“I’m not that old, some people think you’ve been and gone when you’re over 25,” she laughed.

In other results, Inglewood beat Naumai 56-53 in the premier two final. Making it an entertaining match.

Naumai wing attack and centre Ricki Lockley was awarded with the MVP award.

The Locals final quarter was the key for their premier three title win against Bell Block Marist Dragons 45-34.

They were led around the court by centre Monique Cleaver and goal attack Atalia Coombe.

Tukapa Diamonds will be promoted into premier three next season after winning their two matches in the Taranaki Championship.

They beat Eltham A 45-22 and Hawera High School Rimu 46-11. The three teams represented their respective satellites.