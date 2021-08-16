Family navigate border closure to get body of Kiwi rapper Louie Knuxx home to Taranaki

Todd Williams, also known as Louie Knuxx, has died.

The body of New Zealand hip-hop artist Todd Williams will be returned home to Taranaki where his funeral will be held.

Williams, also known by his rapping alias Louie Knuxx, died while running in Footscray, Melbourne, around 10.30am on Friday. He was 42.

His death has been referred to the coroner, his brother, Matthew Williams, said from Victoria, Australia.

While the border’s closure made it challenging, his family have had it confirmed Williams’ body could make the journey home, Matthew, one of the musician's seven siblings, said on Sunday.

His funeral would be held in New Plymouth, meaning family in Australia would be unable to attend.

“We will have a separate memorial in Melbourne when our restrictions permit people to meet en masse.”

A fundraiser to assist in getting Williams’ body home, and funeral costs, began on Sunday and had raised more than $25,000 within its first four hours.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff.co.nz Todd Williams, also known as Kiwi rapper Louie Knuxx, moved home to New Plymouth to work for START Taranaki, helping at risk teenagers, in 2016.

Hundreds of tributes have flooded social media since news broke of the death of the New Plymouth-raised creative, who debuted his first album, Wasted Youth, in 2006 to critical acclaim.

After taking a break from recording, Williams followed up with album PGT/GRR, an acronym for Progressive Gangsta Thug/Gentleman Romance Rap, in 2014, and then Tiny Warm Hearts in 2016.

Among the tributes were messages from fellow artists, including David Dallas, PNC and DJ Sir-Vere.

Williams, also a youth worker, moved to Melbourne in 2019 to work alongside Matthew on the Chin-Up Project, a primary prevention programme which works with at-risk and disengaged youth.

The programme delivers workshops, mentoring and support using a variety of methods.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The rapper and youth worker was running in Melbourne on Friday when he died.

Matthew said his brother’s energy was unstoppable and he had “knocked the role out of the park”.

“The first thing he did when he arrived was to combine his purpose in music with the work he was doing in the community, designing a hip-hop narrative therapy program,” he said.

“The idea of the program was to use contemporary hip-hop that the kids are listening to, to unpack their experiences, influences and emotions, to help them define their identity and make good decisions for themselves.

“He was incredible at it. It was a true gift, and one that has engendered profound change in many young people.”

The knowledge Williams shared with the youth he mentored was derived from his own lived experiences, Matthew said.

Williams has been candid about his troubled past and once told Stuff he was sent to a Taranaki youth facility as a teenager after getting into trouble with the law.

Twenty years later, in 2016, he walked through the centre's same doors, but this time as a youth worker for START Taranaki in Kaponga.

While it was known as Hebron House when he stayed there as a 15-year-old, the care he was shown during one of the toughest times of his life inspired him to work with teens.

Williams was working as a youth worker in Auckland before he moved home to take up the role.

He had previously spent six years in Melbourne where he returned to touring and recording before putting out his second album.

Photographer: TOM BARNES supplie/Stuff Williams released three albums during his music career.

Williams’ passion for hip-hop began as a pre-schooler when his mother bought him a rap record.

He got his start with New Plymouth’s hip-hop outfit Dirtbag District before moving on to Breakin Wreckwordz, and then Young, Gifted and Broke.

Matthew said Williams’ legacy has many chapters, but his greatest was “the incredible odds which he defied to crawl through the cracks of society that let him down time and time again, to become a champion for others who needed somebody in their corner.”

Williams, described as the world's greatest uncle, partner, friend, brother, and son, exuded optimism and died with a full heart, Matthew said.

“He was the happiest he had ever been.”

The brothers did “everything together” and Matthew was now grappling with moving forward in life without Williams.

“I cannot imagine growing old without Todd,” he said.

“He was my best friend, as well as my brother.”