Happy 100th birthday - in lockdown

Joy Milne, of Hāwera, turned 100 on Tuesday and had to celebrate her birthday in lockdown.

Taranaki’s newest centenarian did not let the level 4 lockdown spoil her birthday.

Joy Milne, of Hāwera, said she was feeling great, despite the party planned with family and friends on Tuesday having to be postponed.

“This morning, my daughter and her husband have come over, and we’re just going to have a coffee,” she said.

“I’m having a wonderful day, all the same. Most people don’t get to 100. How lucky am I.”

Her daughter, Dianne, and son-in-law, John Parker, brought flowers and some special video messages – one from some of her great-grandchildren, and two others: one from Taranaki All Black Beauden Barrett and one from former Silver Ferns’ captain Irene van Dyk.

“Beauden thanked her for being such a loyal fan, and they both wished her a happy birthday; just really natural videos, just how they would have spoken to her [in person],” Dianne Parker said.

Despite having received birthday cards from the Queen, the Prime Minister and the Governor General, Milne said she wasn’t feeling her age.

“I can’t possibly be 100, I don’t feel it and I don’t look it, I laugh at myself sometimes,” she said.

Keeping active in body and mind has helped her reach the milestone, she said.

She only gave up driving a few months ago, and still lives in her own home.

Sport has played a big part in her life, and as well as watching games, she enjoyed playing tennis, netball and golf, then later, bowls.

“When I gave up bowls in my late 70s, I started working in St Mary's Op Shop, and was there for 13 years.”

These days, she enjoys playing bridge and also Bolivia, another card game.

Milne was born at Ararata but grew up in Hāwera.

She married Ken Milne, a plumber, and they had two children, Diane and Ross.

“In those days you didn’t go out to work, but I was on all the school committees and I did a lot of sewing for the bring-and-buy sales.”

Ken died suddenly at 62.

Milne said she would have a larger birthday party once the covid restrictions were over, but was feeling content about her life.

“It’s all been enjoyable. It’s what I wanted to do.”