Covid-19: How a Foursquare is helping a small rural town in lockdown

Bread supplies have taken a hammering in lockdown, but the toilet paper never ran out at Waverley Foursquare.

“Bread has been under the pump," owner Steve Dowman​ said. “It takes two days to get a bread order amped up, and I’ve lifted it three times to try and keep up with demand.

“But we never ran out of toilet paper. A couple of weeks before this, I got a bit of an inkling and ordered up in advance, just in case.”

Steve Dowman, owner of Waverley Foursquare, is hard at work during the level 4 lockdown.

Dowman, who normally works five-and-a-half days a week, is on the job every day while the country is in level 4, delivering groceries in and around the South Taranaki town, which is 45km from the nearest supermarket in both directions.

“We are lucky to be able to keep working, quite lucky and privileged. It’s a case of keeping earning the right to keep doing it.”

He is pleased that many customers are staying home as required under level 4 and having supplies brought to them, instead of making the trip into Waverley, or to Whanganui or Hāwera.

“We have always had really good support in Waverley, and it’s ramped up,” he said.

“We’ve definitely had a lift in customers we don’t normally see. It’s quite good. Hopefully, we will keep them.”

Dowman and his wife, Rosalie,​ have owned the Waverley shop since 2016, and he has two relatives with similar businesses in Taranaki – his brother Robert owns New Plymouth New World and nephew Marc​ Dowman owns Hāwera Pak’nSave​.

“We are all bouncing ideas off each other.

“If we become a location of interest, we have already teed up between us to borrow staff if we need to,” he said.

About half his 18 employees have been vaccinated or had at least one jab.

“We have got top-class staff. They’ve been with us for a while and they know what to do. They’ve just adapted. They’re great.”

By Tuesday morning, there had only been three people who came to the shop without a mask, and they were each offered one, he said.

“The locals are really good at doing what they need to do.”

The couple are having a larger store built next door, and Dowman is looking forward to work getting under way once the Covid restrictions and inevitable delays are over.

At present, the Waverley store is the 20th largest in the Foursquare group, but he’s hoping to move up to about 10th largest once the new building is completed.