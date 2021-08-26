Lockdown a 'gift' for the green-fingered involved in upcoming Taranaki Garden Festival

Shane and Lisa McNab have been using the time in lockdown to prepare their garden Three Elms for the Taranaki Garden Festival.

“Give me two secs, I’ll just turn off the hose.”

As expected, Lisa McNab was out in her New Plymouth garden Three Elms when the phone rang.

Lockdown has provided the perfect opportunity for her and husband Shane to prepare for the upcoming Taranaki Garden Festival and they have not let a single hour go to waste by sitting around inside.

The pair have been busy working on projects they wanted to get finished ahead of the festival, which runs from October 29 to November 7. It will be their second showing.

They’ve pulled out old retaining walls and shifted about “600 bags” of topsoil from their tropical garden over to the neighbour’s place. Luckily the neighbour wanted it.

“Yeah I’ve pretty much been out in the garden since we got locked down,” Shane said.

“But I’ve run out of materials.”

Shane, whose day job is taking care of Brooklands Park, said lockdown had helped him get a “couple weeks ahead” on festival preparation.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff This year will be the pair's second in the festival.

Taranaki Garden Festival manager Tetsu Garnett said lots of gardeners involved in the festival had been making the most of lockdown and the stretch of fine weather.

It could take a year for gardens to prepare for the festival, Garnett said, and a few regular gardeners had undertaken some major work in that time.

This year's festival includes the Taranaki Arts Trail and Taranaki Sustainable Backyards Trail and, if the country is out of lockdown, will see 43 gardens, 84 studios and 27 backyards on show.

Garnett said the festival would provide a post-lockdown boost for businesses in the region that have had to shut up shop.

“Everyone will be screaming for the influx [of people],” she said.

Garnett said the festival was good for the retail and hospitality sector across the whole region, as gardens weren’t just limited to New Plymouth. What’s more, typically 75 per cent of visitors were from outside the Taranaki.

“Last year we booked out the whole region [accommodation wise],” she said.

“It's good for everybody.”