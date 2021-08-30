Taranaki honey voted best in... Antarctica

Kyle Morrison with a jar of Egmont Honey, which came out tops in her honey tasting trial at McMurdo Station, Antarctica.

Taranaki honey has been voted the best tasting... in the Antarctic.

A jar of Egmont Honey’s manuka honey won an informal taste test of six different New Zealand honeys organised by one of the team working at McMurdo station, the United States’ main base in Antarctica, 3864 km south of Christchurch and 1360 km (850 miles) north of the South Pole.

Egmont Honey founder CEO James Annabell found out about the honey tasting when he received an email from Kyle Morrison, the woman who organised it.

“We got an email saying she’d run a honey tasting competition and everyone at McMurdo Station liked our honey the most, which is quite cool.”

In the email, Morrison, who works at the station, wrote: “I'm sure I'm the only person in the world who has had honey tastings on the ice, and Egmont honey was the fave.”

She was hoping to arrange to get some more Egmont Honey, as the honey supplied through the food service at the station was “some kind of cheapo stuff”.

“She’ll be back in MIQ in a few months' time when she heads back from the US to Antarctica, so we’ll be getting a load of our honey sent to her in MIQ so she can take it back to Antarctica,” Annabell said.

The United States is one of the company’s biggest markets.

“Manuka honey is booming in the US, but although a lot of Americans have heard of Manuka honey, they have not tried it, so it would have been a unique experience for them to try it in Antarctica.”

Annabell is heading to the UK and Europe in October on his first overseas trip in 18 months, along with his family.

“My wife, Fanny, is French, and we are going to spend a bit of time in France with her family. We had our first baby three months ago, and it will be the first time Fanny has seen her family in two years.”

“For my clients in the UK and Europe, it is almost business as usual. All my major clients there are willing to meet with me face-to-face, and we have MIQ booked for November.”

Supplied James and Fanny Annabell are taking baby Tully to France to meet her French grandparents in October.

He said they would both be fully vaccinated by the time they left.

“I am willing to do it so we get to have face-to-face meetings with our key clients. That’s a big part of why I think we have done well: we have always been willing to travel to meet the people we are selling to.”