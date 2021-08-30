Taranaki bookworms have been busy over lockdown

Bookworms have clearly been doing a lot of reading during lockdown, if this mounting mountain of returns at Puke Ariki Library in New Plymouth is anything to go by.

The peaking pile of printed paper publications – and a few DVDs – is building up at the main entrance, and will remain until the region returns to Covid-19 alert level 2 or lower and staff are allowed back in to return items to shelves.

To stop the heap getting any higher in the meantime, library users are being asked to hang on to their loans.

“We would encourage anyone to stay home during lockdown and not worry about overdue items or fines,” New Plymouth District Council spokesman Glenn McLean said.

“All loans are automatically extended over lockdown. Please don’t return books or other items to the library after-hours slots until we reopen.”