Covid-19: Level 3 preparations underway for trade in Taranaki

New Plymouth and Bell Block McDonald’s owner Lauren McAuslin is anticipating a rush on burgers this Wednesday.

It’s all systems go for Taranaki as businesses and services able to operate in level 3 hurriedly prepare to reopen on Wednesday.

Although households must remain in their bubbles, the drop from Covid-19 alert level 4 to 3 at 11.59pm tonight will allow businesses that do not require close contact to open with restrictions on physical distancing, as well as hygiene measures and contactless options for ordering, pick-up, delivery and payment.

Last lockdown, level 3 saw drive-throughs fill with people craving fast food, and McDonald's franchise owner Lauren McAuslin anticipated it would happen again.

She has set up a traffic management plan at New Plymouth and Bell Block branches, which will reopen at 7am with a reduced menu.

“It’s going to be busy,” she said.

“I’m not sure if demand will be as pent-up as last year, when we were closed for longer, but I’m sure there will be cravings.”

Unlike the 2020 lockdown, McAuslin said staff are not able to return to business premises until level 3 officially begins.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that areas south of Auckland will switch to Covid-19 alert level 3 next week.

“We haven’t been given time to go in and prepare,” she said. “It’s made it pretty tough.”

A truck couriering food items to the stores was not expected until Wednesday midday, she said.

Restaurant Brands has confirmed that KFC and Pizza Hut stores in Taranaki will reopen on Wednesday under temporarily revised hours.

While Pizza Hut will offer its full menu, KFC’s will be “slightly tailored” to streamline operations and limit staffing numbers.

The move to level 3 for the country south of Auckland was announced on Friday and has come as a welcome relief for business and political leaders in Taranaki, with many hoping it would get the economy moving again.

Lockdown saw retail spending in the region fall 29.5 per cent in the week of August 22, while the number of transactions nearly halved, falling 45 per cent.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Locals Cafe owner Robyn Lewis, pictured with partner Graham Powell, will head to work at 5.30am on Wednesday.

Locals Café owner Robyn Lewis said she planned to get cracking in the Westown eatery’s kitchen at 5.30am on Wednesday.

Meals would be made from scratch after Lewis cleared out and donated all fridge and freezer contents at the beginning of lockdown.

She would run a lunch and dinner menu as well as serve coffees from a table at the front of the café with contactless Eftpos.

People would wait in their cars until a board was held up with their name on it, informing them their order was ready.

“It’ll be all hands on decks. I’m so excited.”

Upside Down Eatery cafe, in Hāwera, will open at 11am for takeaways, owner Heimo Staudinger said.

The first order came in at 4pm on Monday, and Staudinger said he and the staff were “excited" about returning.

“All my staff are looking forward to being back and getting a bit out of isolation.”

Charlotte Curd/Stuff New Plymouth restaurant Deluxe Diner will not open in level 3.

But Tanya Farrant, of Deluxe Diner, has opted to keep her New Plymouth restaurant closed.

“We are going to use level 3 to give the diner a deep clean and get ready to hit level 2,” she said.

“We are not sure how much business level 3 is going to generate for us, so we made the call to utilise the time to clean and prepare.”

Farrant, who with partner Mark Farley bought the business less than a year ago, said it was a testing time.

“Even though this has really put us backwards we are remaining positive that we can trade back out of this.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff At this stage, Mark Louis doesn’t plan to open The Hour Glass in level 3. (File pic)

Meanwhile, Mark Louis has chosen to open only one of his co-owned food businesses in level 3.

Restaurant Polpetta would open for takeaways, but The Hour Glass was “still up in the air”.

Like Farrant, he questioned whether it “would be worth” opening both at present.

But if level 3 were to “stretch out for a while” he would reconsider.

“We’ll just wait and see”.

Andrew Blanche, of Hāwera micro-bakery Baked By Blanche, will spend Wednesday taking orders from regular customers and preparing for contactless collection on Saturday.

As an essential service, He had been making deliveries throughout lockdown including 250 cream doughnuts on Sunday.

In return, he had received gifts of chocolates and letters, with one young girl even drawing him a cartoon.

“Everyone is being kind,” he said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Rubbish collection will return to normal across the region in level 3.

Under level 3, rubbish collection will return to normal across Taranaki districts, but most other services remain restricted.

Jacqueline Baker, of New Plymouth District Council, said libraries, pools, playgrounds, customer centres, and other public venues in the district would still be closed.

“Our staff are busy on the frontline keeping the water pumping, collecting rubbish bins and fixing the roads while sticking to the safety rules,” she said.

“We’ll restart everything else as it becomes safe to do so.”

Stratford District Council will allow building inspections to be booked under Level 3 and carried out under Covid protocols.

Braden Fastier/Stuff TSB will open five branches across Taranaki for three hours a week in level 3.

TSB will open New Plymouth Centre, Westown, Stratford, Hāwera and Waitara branches on Thursdays for three hours from 9am, with limited services.

While play centres and play groups remained closed, schools and early learning centres will open.

Some “larger” schools expected around 20 students to return, with the rest fewer than 10, New Plymouth Primary Principals' Association co-chair Brigitte Luke said.

School would be open for children whose parents or carers need to work but have no alternative supervision, she said.

There would be limited capacity and students should learn from home if possible, she said.

“We really want to emphasise this to our families.”

Health and safety guidelines require bubbles of no more than ten children and social distancing in the classroom. Teachers will also have their own bubbles.

Luke said there were mixed feelings within staff and families about schooling in level 3, with some feeling anxious.

“Our teaching community are highly resilient and simply get on with the job at hand.”