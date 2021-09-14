Garden shopping trumps eating out in Taranaki's first weekend at level 2

Big Jim’s Garden Centre owner Vince Naus has restocked with lettuce seedlings following a weekend rush.

Garden centres were flat out, but hospitality venues were decidedly quieter than normal over Taranaki’s first weekend back in level 2.

Big Jim’s Garden Centre owner Vince Naus said the change in levels had coincided with the year’s busiest time for the green-fingered.

Under level 3, the centre had been very busy with click and collect orders, and since reopening their doors last Wednesday they had been even busier.

Stocks of bagged compost and some vegetable seedlings had run out over the weekend, he said.

READ MORE:

* Green thumbs back in action at level 3

* 'Go local' message key to Taranaki's Covid-19 lockdown recovery

* Looking back at lockdown: How Taranaki businesses have fared in the year after Covid-19 first hit New Zealand



“It’s just taken off. It’s the beginning of spring and people are getting their gardens in.

“The edible stuff is the most popular, that’s the big thing: vegetables, vege punnets, fruit trees.

“People realise this could come at any time, they want to have their garden up and running, be more self-reliant, self-sufficient, I suppose.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Vegetables, vege punnets, and fruit trees were proving popular at Big Jim’s Garden Centre, owner Vince Naus said.

It was a similar story at Palmers Garden Centre New Plymouth, where vegetable seedlings were shopped out over the weekend, owner Martin Thompson said.

Business at the café was steady, but the level 2 restrictions meant customer numbers were limited, he said.

South Taranaki gardeners were also keen to buy plants, having made the most of the fine weather during the lockdown to prepare their gardens, Peter Newall, co-owner of Garden Edge garden centre in Hāwera, said.

“It’s definitely very steady. Our biggest problem is getting stock. Couriers are a week, 10 days behind.”

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Owners Lynne and Peter Newell of the Garden Edge in Hawera are busier than usual (file photo).

While garden centres were busy over the weekend, hospitality venues reported being noticeably quieter.

Crowded House Bar and Eatery co-owner Doc van Praagh​ said business at the central New Plymouth venue was about 50 per cent down on normal.

His other business, Stumble Inn at Merrilands, fared a bit better, he said.

“People are just staying local. I think the mask wearing and restrictions are putting people off.”

The limit of 50 people was 20 per cent of Crowded House’s 250 capacity.

“That’s obviously affecting us, but you have got to open, you’ve got to have some money coming in.

“There’s no use stressing. Before we went into Delta lockdown, hospitality was flying along really well.”

Shining Peak Brewery co-owner and brewer Jesse Sigurdsson said business was quieter than it had been after the 2020 lockdown.

“It might take a little while to build that confidence again, for people to get back out.”

Patron numbers were also well down on a normal weekend at Colonel Malone’s Resturant and Bar in Stratford, general manager Grant Best said.

“You go out to a restaurant or bar to socialise, that’s what you go for, and we can’t have socialising while we are in this level. I think people are all waiting until they can do it properly.

“Saturday was all right; Sunday was not good at all.It’s a bit sporadic, but better than no customers.”

New Plymouth Hell Pizza franchisee Sanjay Gadiyar​ said his business was still operating under level 3 protocols to protect his staff and the customers.

The contactless delivery or pick-up sales had been welcomed by customers, he said.

“When we reopened under level 3 we were very busy for the first week.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff BARA co-ordinator Michelle Brennan said retailers have noticed there is less of a resurgence in sales following this lockdown than there was in 2020.

Business And Retail Association (BARA) coordinator Michelle Brennan said retailers were noticing the resurgence was not as strong as after the 2020 lockdown.

“After the first lockdown, they were flat out, but there’s not as much of that this time around.”

Bizlink chairman Gerard Langford, of Hāwera, said it was the same in South Taranaki.

“It seems to be steady. People are coming back, but it's not as intense as last time around.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Morale in Taranaki's business community is 'not bad' despite the issues of the latest lockdown, Arun Chaudhari, chief executive of the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce said (file photo).

But morale in the business community was quite good, despite the lockdown’s effect, Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari said.

“It’s not that bad, people have been here before, everyone is just watching, there’s a bit of uncertainty.

The resurgence payment announced on Friday for businesses still suffering a drop in revenue because of the higher alert levels, would be a lifeline, Chaudhari added.