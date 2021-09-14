New Plymouth Council set for update on investments and airport

New Plymouth District’s Council-Controlled Organisations (CCOs) committee will be given updates from New Plymouth PIF Guardians Ltd (NPG), Papa Rererangi i Puketapu Ltd (New Plymouth ​​​​Airport) and Venture Taranaki Trust (VTT). (File photo).

The New Plymouth District Council’s financial nest egg was at an all-time high before lockdown, a meeting will be told this week.

The Perpetual Investment Fund (PIF) – which is used to offset rates – stood at a record $346 million at the end of June, up 19 per cent.

The fund has paid the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) more than $238m since 2004, including $9.1m in the last financial year.

The rise in the fund’s value was a result of the global economic recovery from Covid-19, a fourth quarter report from the council's investment arm, New Plymouth PIF Guardians Ltd, will tell Wednesday's meeting of the Council-Controlled Organisations (CCOs) committee.

However, the report was put together before the country’s Covid-19 resurgence, and members will be updated on the current situation at the meeting.

They will also be updated on the New Plymouth Airport, which managed to achieve a net profit before tax of $1.059m in the last financial year – 43 per cent above its forecast.

The report from operating company Papa Rererangi i Puketapu Ltd (PRIP), which is wholly owned by the council, said the domestic market in New Zealand had “performed far beyond expectations”.

“Total passenger numbers for 2020/21 was 277,610 – 22 per cent above those forecast.”

Because of strong demand, Air New Zealand had planned to add capacity, the report said.

“Approximately 15,000 seats were to be added in September, October, November, with indications this would continue throughout the summer months.

“With the advent of Covid-19 level 4 lockdowns, a reforecast will be required.”

The committee will also be updated on the work of the Venture Taranaki Trust, the region’s economic development agency.