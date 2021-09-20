Plastics campaigner alarmed by face masks littering city, beaches

Lorella Doherty has been making reusable masks to give away, so people can avoid using single-use masks.

A Taranaki woman is offering to sew reusable face masks for people who can’t find an alternative to disposable masks, so she doesn’t have to keep picking them up off beaches.

Plastics campaigner Lorella Doherty, who has been collecting rubbish off beaches for several years, is distressed by how many single-use face masks she's seen littering streets and beaches.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Single-use masks among other plastic debris Doherty has collected off Taranaki beaches.

“I’m seeing them everywhere, so prolific, so quickly, it’s scary,” she said.

“You see them blowing away, and you know they will end up getting washed into the sea.

“When I was driving to a job yesterday, I saw eight masks in the gutters. I wanted to stop and pick them all up, but I had to turn a blind eye.”

The New Plymouth woman said three million throwaway masks are used globally every minute, then end up in landfill or adding to the plastics littering the environment.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Doherty is urging people to use reusable masks instead of the single-use version she is finding on streets and beaches.

“People are doing what they think is right, protecting themselves, but as a side effect of being protected it’s hurting the environment.

“People don’t think about it, that there are other options instead of just throwing them out.”

Some people, including medical professionals, were required to wear the single-use masks for their work, but reusable masks were a good option for most people, she said.

There are a number of people making and selling fabric face masks in Taranaki, and they are simple enough to make, Doherty said.

“I’ve been sewing them, they’re just piling up.”

She is happy to give away the masks she’s made.

“If you can't find or afford a reusable please PM [private message] me and I will sew and send you one myself at no cost, no judgement; I am simply wanting to stop feeling so sad when I see them entering our oceans.”

Doherty can be contacted via her Facebook page: Rethinking Plastic Revolution.

The New Plymouth District Council’s Zero Waste Taranaki website has a post about masks that includes a list of reusable mask sellers and options for recycling disposable masks, she said.