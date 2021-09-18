Taranaki croquet club celebrates its 100th anniversary

Nola and Malcolm McDonald regularly play croquet with two of their grandsons, Ethan, 16 and Charlie, 15.

When retirees Malcolm and Nola McDonald took up croquet a few years ago, they did not expect to be matching their mallets and wits against two of their grandsons.

The boys, both students at Hāwera High School, are among a small, but growing, number of younger players discovering the game in the South Taranaki town.

Ethan McDonald, 16, took up croquet three years ago after an open day at school, and he has since played at tournaments throughout New Zealand, sometimes alongside his grandfather.

The game was quite easy to learn, but it took a lot of practice to become good at it, he said.

“It’s a different environment. Everyone has stories to tell you, everyone gets on, and they don’t mind who wins, and there’s always a good feed on,” he said.

His 15-year-old brother, Charlie, has also recently started playing.

Both boys play other sports, but enjoy the slower pace of croquet.

It’s all go for the club however, which is celebrating its 100th year.

The Park Croquet Club’s new season was being launched with an open day today, Saturday, , during which South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon is due to run the first hoop.

Club members have been working hard to complete their clubhouse’s recent renovation, which includes glassed-in porches at each end, fresh paint and carpet, and some TLC for the lawns.

Club member Ricardo Pintor,​ who has researched the club’s history, said it was officially formed about 1921, but had been going for about a decade before that.

The club is celebrating its centennial year with tournaments at Labour Weekend and Waitangi Weekend 2022.

Pintor, a school teacher, began playing croquet two years ago.

“It’s gender-neutral, not physically demanding, and it’s strategic,” he said.

Most of the club’s 50 members played a newer form of the game, golf croquet, which was a faster game than the traditional association format, he said.

The club is holding twilight sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays to entice working people to try the sport, and is offering coaching sessions for new players, he said.

The club can be contacted through its Facebook page.