Crash that left car dangling metres above footpath 'could have been much worse'

A woman escaped with moderate injuires after crashing in a New Plymouth mall car park on Wednesday morning, leaving her car hanging off the edge.

Michael Williamson was walking through New Plymouth's CBD when he heard an “almighty crash”.

“I thought a crane had fallen at a construction site,” Williamson said. “Then I looked up and saw a car hanging.”

He was one of the first people to see a car had crashed through the Centre City mall parking garage barriers about 9am on Wednesday, leaving it hanging metres above the footpath below.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff The woman was able to get out of the car, before she was treated at the scene and taken to hospital.

“It took me a few seconds to accept what was happening. It was a bit of disbelief," he said. “When I heard it I didn't expect it was going to be a car crash.”

Williamson instantly rung 111 and started sprinting through the building and up into the car park.

When he got there the driver of the car was sitting on the curb in shock, he understood another woman – who had a baby in a pram – had pulled her from the vehicle.

“She wouldn’t have been able to get out herself."

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Firefighters assessed the situation before the car was pulled back inside the parking building.

He was amazed at the strength of the barrier, as well as the green beams on the side of the mall.

“I always thought those green decals were there to look pretty.”

Meanwhile, staff inside the mall heard a massive thud and watched things start shaking, instantly thinking they were experiencing an earthquake.

When the movement stopped they saw people walking outside, and followed suit, spotting the car.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff The area was cordoned off while the car was pulled inside, but many gathered on the outskirts getting photos.

New Plymouth fire senior station officer Blake Marston said the woman had an “accident”, and crews had to work to pull the car back into the car parking building safely.

“It appears the barriers have done their job,” Marston said. “It could have been a much worse incident.

“It’s an unusual one.”

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Those who heard the crash thought the noise was a crane falling over.

Sergeant Kane Moses said this was the first time he had seen a crash like this and that police were still working to determine the cause.

He said blood samples had been taken to test for alcohol, but results would take a while to come back.

“She's bloody lucky.”

St John Ambulance media spokeswoman Dani Tucker said the 64-year-old woman was treated at the scene and taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition.

Taranaki District Health Board spokeswoman Beth Findlay-Heath said the woman was medically cleared and discharged before lunchtime.

The area in front of Centre City’s Gill St entrance was cordoned off for a time, but lots of people were milling around with phones in hand watching for more than an hour.

In an emailed statement, a Centre City spokesperson said an area of its car park will remain cordoned off while it works on repairs.

“The car park remains open to vehicles," the statement said. “We are helping the police with their investigations."