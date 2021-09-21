10 bungalows set to make way for 18 homes in Westown, New Plymouth

An artist's impression of the type of home that Kāinga Ora is bringing to Wrantage St, New Plymouth

Eighteen homes are set to replace 10 ageing bungalows in a New Plymouth suburb.

Kāinga Ora, the Government's housing arm, is behind the plans for two sites off Wrantage and Holford streets in Westown.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Work on five Kainga Ora homes is under way on one site off Wrantage St.

Five homes are already under construction on one of the sites, where they will replace four bungalows.

But the plan for the other 13 properties is still at the design stage, Graeme Broderick, regional director for Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities, said in a statement.

In November 2019, Kāinga Ora demolished bungalows at 62 and 64 Wrantage St.

Now it plans to pull down 66-68 Wrantage St and 17-19 Holford St to make one large site for the development, which will range from one bedroom to four-bedroom family homes.

“We want to make sure the homes work well for those who will live in them, as well as the wider community,” Broderick said.

“As part of our design plans for this second stage, we are consulting with our customers, neighbours, community, iwi, local groups and others to gain their thoughts and feedback in a range of ways, including an online survey and an upcoming online drop-in session.”

Broderick said the new homes would “help make the most of our land, better meet the needs of the community, and will be warmer, drier and healthier”.

“The work to increase density and any impact on infrastructure and services is carefully considered and planned through the Resource Consent process.”

Leaflets explaining the proposal have been delivered to neighbouring properties, and an online drop-in session to garner views will take place on September 30, from 5-6pm, via the Kāinga Ora Facebook page or by emailing communities@kaingaora.govt.nz for the link.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff Bungalows at 65-67 Wrantage St were demolished in November 2019.

Groundworks for the five homes on the other side of the street began last week.

These properties were granted resource consent in December.

They will replace bungalows at 6-8 Holford St and 65-67 Wrantage St, which were also demolished in November 2019.

The ground where they stood has lain empty ever since.

The five homes should be completed by the middle of next year.

Under the Government’s Public Housing Plan, Kāinga Ora is set to build in the region of 120 homes in the New Plymouth area by 2024.