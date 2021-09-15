Fonterra's South Taranaki team get their jabs on the job, but DHB still lagging behind

Fonterra's general manager of operations for the lower North Island, Scott Nelson, gets his second covid jab from nurse Jennie Woods during a workplace vaccination clinic at Whareroa on Wednesday.

In the midst of one of their busiest times of year, Fonterra’s Taranaki staff are rolling up their sleeves for their Covid vaccinations.

But Taranaki is still lagging behind other district health boards (DHBs) in delivering the jab, according to statistics compiled from Ministry of Health figures.

Only 28.62 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in Taranaki, still the worst of any DHB in the country.

Fonterra is taking part in a nationwide Ministry of Health workplace vaccination pilot programme, which also includes the Warehouse group, Mainfreight and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

Fonterra is about halfway through the programme across the country, and has given just over 5000 doses since the roll-out began on August 10, Scott Nelson, general manager of operations for the Lower North Island, said.

He received his second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday at a clinic held at the co-operative's Whareroa, Hāwera, factory.

Staff from the Whareroa and Kapuni sites attended, as did workers from Farmsource stores and some contractors.

In South Taranaki, around 1300 doses have been administered so far, with seven clinic days to go, Nelson said.

A vaccination hub has been set up for staff at Eltham.

“We are trying to do as many as possible,” Nelson said. “We are encouraging our people to be vaccinated.

“We are an essential industry, so it’s very important that we do that for the community, and also from a business perspective.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff A Covid vaccination clinic set up at Fonterra's Whareroa site is helping staff get their jabs.

Nelson said the vaccinations are taking place a month away from the peak of the season, on October 18.

“We will process over nine million litres of milk here today. Everything is pointing towards a good season.”

Holding a series of clinics meant staff could get their vaccinations at a time that suited them, he said.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible. We’ve had a really good uptake, the team has been very positive, and we have had a great response from the unions, too.”

The first round of vaccinations, which began in August, was held before the Covid restrictions were put in place, so it was a little more social, he said.

There are 58 workplaces that are eligible to take part in the national programme, Rachel Mackay, director of the Ministry of Health’s national contracts, Covid-19 vaccine and immunisation programme, said.

“We are following up with these companies and their providers.

“Our focus will be on working with employers who have large staff numbers, high numbers of Māori and Pasifika workers, rural workforces or shift workers.”

About another 150 workplaces may be eligible for a DHB-led workplace vaccination programme.

About another 150 workplaces may be eligible for a DHB-led workplace vaccination programme.

As of September 14, 89,455 doses have been delivered in Taranaki.

There are 28,310 people who are fully vaccinated (have had both doses) and 61,145 people have had their first dose.

The next worst DHB is Canterbury, where 31.15 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, followed by Capital Coast with 31.12 per cent

Taranaki has delivered 87.6 vaccine doses per 100 people in the eligible population (12+), the worst rate of any DHB.