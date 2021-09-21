New Plymouth District Council to consider feedback over Government's Three Waters reforms

New Plymouth District Council will hold an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday to discuss feedback they will put forward to the Government about the Three Waters Reform.

The proposed shake-up of the way the country's water services are managed has some strong aspects, New Plymouth district councillors will be told today, but there are also areas of concern.

A 13-page draft letter of feedback to the Government about the Three Waters reforms will be presented to councillors for consideration at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

The proposals, from the Department of Internal Affairs, would take responsibility for the delivery of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services away from 67 councils and put it into the hands of four publicly-owned Water Service Entities (WSE).

The Government says the four entities would have the scale, expertise and financial flexibility to provide safe, affordable water services.

At this stage, the Government has only asked territorial authorities to provide feedback on the proposals, which arose out of the 2016 campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North, in which thousands of people were infected by drinking water from contaminated bores.

If the reform went ahead, the Taranaki region would join an entity serving 800,000 people, spanning Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitike

The councils would legally own the assets, but they would not be financial shareholders – all financial aspects would be managed by a governance board.

NPDC could see financial benefits as part of a WSE, but the feedback letter highlights concerns about the ownership structure, the loss of experienced council staff, and a lack of iwi and hapū involvement.

Although NPDC considers its compliance with the various current water standards to be “generally good”, and the Long-Term Plan 2021-2031 increases investments into Three Waters, it would still not be fully compliant with environmental standards at the end of the ten years.

It is likely council would need to borrow to achieve optimal environmental performance, which would require an “ongoing of high rate increases” to repay debt, or face prosecution.

Even a worse-case financial scenario under the reforms would provide significant savings compared to the best-case financial scenario for council delivering the services, the report says.

“It is reasonable to assume that the WSE will improve the environment performance of the networks currently operated by council.”

According to Department of Internal Affairs analysis, the average household three waters cost in the WSE that would include Taranaki is estimated at $4300 without reform, but $1220 with the reforms.

However, the feedback letter notes that the Government has presented only its preferred option for the management and governance of the new water entity, and asks to see all available alternative options.

“Council is concerned that by placing territorial authorities as direct owners of the WSE, that members of the public may assume those authorities can exercise direct control over the WSE,” the letter reads.

“The proposed model has very limited ability for territorial authorities to exercise any degree of control over the WSE, even within their own district.”

Council recommends that instead the WSEs become cooperative, owned by residents, and with elected community representatives.

NPDC is also concerned about the inclusion of stormwater services in the reform, as it would affect council-owned flood protections including three dams and a weir.

“Losing stormwater will mean council will no longer have specialist staff with the necessary skills to ensure these schemes are properly managed into the future,” the feedback letter states.

It fears a number of strategic projects that council plans to implement over the coming years, including improving storm water management in Waitara and sewerage reticulation of Urenui and Onaero, would not go ahead.

NPDC also recommends further consideration be given into how iwi and hapū can be involved in the governance of networks in their area.

If the reform goes ahead, the council would lose 66 full-time staff directly involved with Three Waters, but will be given $31.5 million from a $2.8 billion fund the Government has established to help make the changes.

The funding could go towards the new multi-sport hub, and the forthcoming Central City Strategy, Climate Adaption Plan and the Taranaki Housing Strategy.

NPDC suggests all water staff continue to be employed in their same roles, location and with the same pay, while asking the Government to invest in Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki (Witt) to become a Three Waters workforce training centre.

Council has until October 1 to provide feedback to the Government.