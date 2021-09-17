Charity donation prize encourages bakery staff to vaccinate

Yarrows is offering to make a $5000 donation to a charity of it’s Manaia staff's choice if they reach 85% of staff being vaccinated. Worker Makere Hook pictured with some fresh bread.

A Taranaki-based bakery company is encouraging its staff to help a charity by getting themselves vaccinated.

Yarrows (The Bakers), of Manaia, has offered to make a $5000 donation to a charity of the staff’s choice at each of its sites if at least 85 per cent of them get their Covid jabs.

Executive director Phil Yarrow said the company’s staff were classed as essential workers, so having high vaccination numbers was important.

“Our staff are at the coalface of all this, as are a lot of essential workers.”

Yarrow said they chose the group reward so that people who were unable to have the jab were not excluded.

“There are people who can’t get a Covid vaccination for some reason, and we don’t want to punish them.

“We want to create a team target. The rest of the business can carry these people.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Makere Hook keeps the Mania shelves well-stocked.

The company also has sites in Rotorua and Tirau, and is offering a separate charity donation prize to each site.

“We will probably grab three charities in the South Taranaki area, then it will be up to staff [to choose one]. Staff in Tirau and Rotorua can also choose their own charities.”

The challenge began in the second week of the level 4 lockdown, and totals are updated each week.

“At the moment we are sitting at about 75 per cent of people who have at least had one vaccination and are booked for their second as well,” Yarrow said.

The vaccination numbers began slowly but gained momentum as more places to get the jab became available.

Many members of the Manaia team had been vaccinated in Hāwera at a clinic for essential workers in August, and the company was encouraging staff to get their jabs during working hours.

The challenge was inspiring some rivalry between the company's three sites, he said.

“There’s definitely a bit of competition between the sites, but it’s light-hearted stuff really.

“When we get close, there are some other things we have talked about to give it a little push,” Yarrow added.

They plan to make an extra charitable donation on behalf of the site that hits the target first.