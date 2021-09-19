National award for Taranaki surf lifesaving rescue squad

Todd Energy Surf Lifesaving rescue squad members Andrew Cronin, Richard Matheson, and Scott Nelson, with coordinator Dave Bentley, won Rescue of the Year at the 2021 bp Surf Life Saving New Zealand Awards of Excellence.

Bringing four stranded teenage girls to safety amid fading light and strong currents has seen four Taranaki lifesavers win Rescue of the Year at the 2021 bp Surf Life Saving New Zealand Awards of Excellence.

Todd Energy Surf Lifesaving rescue squad members Andrew Cronin, Richard Matheson, Scott Nelson and Dave Bentley were named as recipients when the awards were announced on Saturday.

The teenagers were lifted from Pararaki Rock at New Plymouth’s Back Beach on January 5 after getting trapped when the tide changed.

They called for help on a cellphone and the police search and rescue team contacted the Taranaki SLS search and rescue squad as dusk fell.

Rescue swimmer Cronin went to their aid. After checking for injuries he moved them to a more sheltered position and radioed squad coordinator Bentley to settle on a plan.

In the fading light, the group waited together for an inflatable life boat (IRB) driven by Nelson and crewed by Matheson.

Cronin helped two girls down sharp rocks and Nelson held the IRB in position against the strong currents so the teenagers could board.

After getting the two girls to shore, Nelson and Matheson went back for the others.

Strong currents and low light meant there was no margin for error, the award wording reads.

It nightfall by the time all members of the group had returned to safety.

Squad manager Bentley, who coordinated the rescue, said he was elated at the recognition for the team.

“It's very humbling,” he said. “It's proof that teamwork behind the scenes pays off.”

Usually there is an awards ceremony, but Covid-19 put paid to that this year.