Photos: Paragliding, 'meditation' in the air

Rexy Felix sometimes takes to the skies during his breaks from work.

Paragliding is like meditation for Taranaki man Rexy Felix – it’s what he does to relieve stress.

Felix, who is from Kerala, in South India, is a freelance surgical assistant and works at the Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki helping international nursing student integrate into the New Zealand system.

LISA BURD/Stuff He says paragliding is like meditation for him.

But in his free time, or his work breaks, Felix takes to the air, jumping off cliffs like those at New Plymouth’s Back Beach, where he was on Saturday evening.

“I can leave work in my break and go for a fly and return rejuvenated,” he said.

LISA BURD/Stuff It’s also improved his decision-making, because in the air “every decision is crucial”, he says.

LISA BURD/Stuff On Saturday, Felix spent the afternoon gliding at New Plymouth’s Back Beach.

While Felix misses home – he hasn’t seen his family in three years due to Covid-19 – he said Taranaki was a hidden secret.

It is the best place to be during Covid times, and it's perfect for paragliding, he said.

“My friends are freaking awesome and great teachers. They help me every day to sharpen my flying skills, so when I fly and play with the wind it makes me more humble and appreciate life.’’

LISA BURD/Stuff He says Taranaki is a hidden secret, and a great place for the sport.

LISA BURD/Stuff Flying during the golden hour is magic.