Photos: Paragliding, 'meditation' in the air

11:34, Sep 20 2021
Rexy Felix sometimes takes to the skies during his breaks from work.
LISA BURD/Stuff
Rexy Felix sometimes takes to the skies during his breaks from work.

Paragliding is like meditation for Taranaki man Rexy Felix – it’s what he does to relieve stress.

Felix, who is from Kerala, in South India, is a freelance surgical assistant and works at the Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki helping international nursing student integrate into the New Zealand system.

He says paragliding is like meditation for him.
LISA BURD/Stuff
He says paragliding is like meditation for him.

But in his free time, or his work breaks, Felix takes to the air, jumping off cliffs like those at New Plymouth’s Back Beach, where he was on Saturday evening.

“I can leave work in my break and go for a fly and return rejuvenated,” he said.

It’s also improved his decision-making, because in the air “every decision is crucial”, he says.
LISA BURD/Stuff
It’s also improved his decision-making, because in the air “every decision is crucial”, he says.

Paragliding gives Felix freedom, and has helped him in making quick decisions, he said.

“Every decision you make is crucial [in the air].’’

On Saturday, Felix spent the afternoon gliding at New Plymouth’s Back Beach.
LISA BURD/Stuff
On Saturday, Felix spent the afternoon gliding at New Plymouth’s Back Beach.

While Felix misses home – he hasn’t seen his family in three years due to Covid-19 – he said Taranaki was a hidden secret.

It is the best place to be during Covid times, and it's perfect for paragliding, he said.

“My friends are freaking awesome and great teachers. They help me every day to sharpen my flying skills, so when I fly and play with the wind it makes me more humble and appreciate life.’’

He says Taranaki is a hidden secret, and a great place for the sport.
LISA BURD/Stuff
He says Taranaki is a hidden secret, and a great place for the sport.
Flying during the golden hour is magic.
LISA BURD/Stuff
Flying during the golden hour is magic.
If you can get over the jumping off a cliff bit, it’s easy to see how floating above the ocean with the Ngā Motu Islands and sunset as a backdrop can be meditative.
LISA BURD/Stuff
If you can get over the jumping off a cliff bit, it’s easy to see how floating above the ocean with the Ngā Motu Islands and sunset as a backdrop can be meditative.