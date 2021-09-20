Driver, 82, taken to hospital after car rolls in Mangorei Rd, New Plymouth

One person was taken to hospital after a car crash on Mangorei Rd, New Plymouth, on Monday.

An 82-year-old driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash in New Plymouth in which his car ended up on its roof.

Two cars were involved in the smash, which happened about 11am in Mangorei Rd, near the intersection with Northgate.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Police at the scene in Mangorei Rd, New Plymouth, on Monday morning after a car ended up on its roof.

The two people in the other vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries, a St John spokesman said.

Mangorei Rd was closed between Northgate and Rimu St for a short time while the emergency services worked.

The 82-year-old, who was the only occupant of his car, was treated at Taranaki Base Hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman said he was in a stable condition on Monday afternoon.