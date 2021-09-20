Arrests made after reports of daylight brawl in South Taranaki
Three men have been arrested in relation to an alleged fight in a South Taranaki town on Monday afternoon, with reports stating some of those involved were armed with a crowbar and a spade.
Around 2.40pm, four calls were made to 111 alerting police to an incident on Fitzgerald Ave in Kaponga.
The reports stated a number of people were involved in a physical altercation, a police spokeswoman said,
“Somebody mentioned a crowbar and a spade.”
Those involved had driven from the scene before police arrived, she added.
In an update, police said a 47-year-old, 43-year-old and 52-year-old had been arrested.
Two would be appearing in Hāwera District Court on Tuesday, and one on Friday.