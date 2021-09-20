Arrests made after reports of daylight brawl in South Taranaki

Police will be speaking with witnesses who phoned reporting a group fight in Kaponga, South Taranaki. (File photo)

Three men have been arrested in relation to an alleged fight in a South Taranaki town on Monday afternoon, with reports stating some of those involved were armed with a crowbar and a spade.

Around 2.40pm, four calls were made to 111 alerting police to an incident on Fitzgerald Ave in Kaponga.

The reports stated a number of people were involved in a physical altercation, a police spokeswoman said,

“Somebody mentioned a crowbar and a spade.”

Those involved had driven from the scene before police arrived, she added.

In an update, police said a 47-year-old, 43-year-old and 52-year-old had been arrested.

Two would be appearing in Hāwera District Court on Tuesday, and one on Friday.