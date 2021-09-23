Water fix should send New Plymouth suburb's flood issues into history

In April 1995, Tahu Kotua sat on his letterbox in Bromley Place as floodwaters rose.

Twenty-six years after it was taken, a picture of nine-year-old Tahu Kotua surrounded by floodwaters in his New Plymouth suburb is doing the rounds as work to stop any repeat nears completion.

New Plymouth District Council is using the Taranaki Daily News image of Kotua stranded on the family’s letter box to mark the installation of five “megapits”, which can drain up to 25 times more than a normal stormwater pit, in Bromley Place.

Recent flooding has washed away recycling wheelie bins and caused a hazard for cars and homes.

But in April 1995 there was devastation amid downpours that brought 151mm of rain in less than six hours.

“I woke up one morning and was supposed to go to school but could not get out of the house,” Kotua told Stuff from his home in Australia, where he moved 10 years ago.

“We were trapped.”

Kotua, who lives in Port Hedland and works as a stevedore, remembers a man up the road using his kayak to get about – with his pet dog in the back.

“His son came down on the kayak and came through our front gate.”

Neighbours were hit hard, and Kotua’s family tried to help them save items from their car, which was parked below ground level.

“The water was just rushing in.”

NPDC/Stuff NPDC infrastructure project manager Cristina Gonzalez checks out one of the megapits outside Tahu Kotua’s old home. Note the letter box behind her.

Such scenes should now be consigned to history thanks to flood control on the Waimea Stream since the photo was taken, and the overhaul of the neighbourhood’s stormwater system, which began in April and should finish next month.

Stormwater will drain into 650mm diameter pipes – almost twice the size of the ones they replace – and be channelled through the Bromley Place Reserve to the Waimea Stream.

The work was signed off last year and is an example of improvements that will be carried out over the next decade.

In June, the council approved a $248 million package of water infrastructure works as part of the $3b, 10-year long-term plan.

The plan has seen total rates rise about 12 per cent this year, to be followed by an average of six per cent every year for the next nine years.

The image of the Woodleigh School student on the letterbox is well-remembered locally, and on a visit to New Plymouth a few years ago Kotua was able to show it to his daughter, Aarhi, now 8, and fiancee, Nat, on show in Puke Ariki.

“It does bring back a lot of memories,” he said.