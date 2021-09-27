Taranaki truckies unhappy about SH3 detour but others welcome project

Taranaki Labour list MP Angela Roberts is one of the residents who will be affected by the large detour between Inglewood and Midhirst due to roadworks on SH3 from October 4, but says the inconvenience will be worth it.

Transport operators are unhappy about a 25-kilometre detour along narrow country roads while a stretch of SH3 is repaired between Inglewood and Midhirst, but others have welcomed the work.

Members of the National Road Carriers Association will meet with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency on Monday to discuss their concerns.

The agency has announced it will divert all southbound traffic off the highway for nine weeks from October 4 while several sections are rebuilt.

The work is being carried out in one stint instead of several six-week periods, contractor Downer said in a letter distributed to residents.

Uhlenberg Haulage Ltd director Chris Uhlenberg, of Eltham, said the highway should be kept open for heavy traffic, even if lighter vehicles were detoured around the route.

The 25km detour would add about 40 minutes to a truck’s journey, also slowing other traffic.

“On that road you’ll be going 40 kilometres an hour with a 50-tonne unit, and you can’t pass. There’s no real area for passing,” he said.

Supplied/Waka Kotahi A map of the detour planned for southbound traffic during work on SH3 between Inglewood and Midhirst, from October 4.

“We’re going to wreck that road, and it will cost us in time and productivity. It’s not a truck-and-trailer road. We need the main road fixed, but they need to keep it open for us.”

A suggested option of using SH45 around the coast would cost transport operators more time and result in a lot of heavy traffic passing through New Plymouth, he said.

Waka Kotahi has said SH3 will only be open to northbound traffic from October 4 to October 28, then from November 9 to December 17.

The road will be open both ways during the Taranaki Garden Festival, which runs from Friday, October 29 to Sunday, November 7.

Southbound traffic will use a detour from Inglewood along Tarata Rd, Kaimata Rd south, Tariki Rd and Salisbury Rd, emerging on Beaconsfield Rd at Midhirst.

Stuff drove the detour route on Thursday.

The trip took 25 minutes, compared to the trip on SH3 between Midhirst and Inglewood earlier that day, which lasted about 10 minutes.

The roads in the detour are narrow, undulating and winding, with several one-lane bridges and many blind corners.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Stratford mayor Neil Volzke says the disruption to traffic between Styratford and Inglewood while SH3 is repaired over the next two months will be worth it.

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke, who is a member of the Taranaki Regional Transport Committee, said his main concerns were over the safety of the route.

“These are narrow, winding roads that realistically weren’t designed for this. They’re going to get hammered over the coming months.”

When the detour is in place, speed will be restricted to 70kmh, with 50kmh near intersections.

However, it was “absolutely imperative the work gets done, and done well”, he said.

“While there will be a significant amount of inconvenience and delays over the next few months, it is difficult to complain given the way we have been pushing for the remedial work to be done for months and months.”

Norfolk School principal Andrew Georgeson said it would be a case of short-term pain for long-term gain.

“It’s a big inconvenience for everybody, but we also want our roads to be at a high standard, so we all have to make sacrifices, and hope they do a good job,” he said.

School traffic would be able to go down Surrey Rd and down Norfolk Rd, but there would be traffic management to keep other motorists on the full detour.

Labour list MP Angela Roberts, who lives at Tariki, along the affected route, said Waka Kotahi and contractor Downer’s staff were in contact with people whose homes are along the route.

“Everyone I have talked to in the community is thankful it’s going to happen.

“But it isn’t going to be easy, it’s going to be a bit tough, but you have to break a few eggs to make an omelette.”

Where possible, people travelling between New Plymouth and Hāwera should use SH45, which would give them more certainty of travel times, and reduce the congestion along the SH3 detour.

“It will be less likely you’ll get held up,” she said.