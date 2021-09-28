Isolated Whangamomona welcomes Covid-19 vaccination team

Whangamomona residents got jabbed, and followed it with a drink, on Monday at the pop-up vaccine clinic .

There were no bacon butties on offer at Whangamomona’s Covid-19 vaccination clinic, but the tiny town’s pub put on toasties for the visiting medical team, and some patients enjoyed a beer after their jab.

Whangamomona, 103km from New Plymouth, is the farthest-flung destination that the Taranaki District Health Board mobile vaccination team will visit during 14 rural vaccination clinics that began on Monday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jessica Jordan, 14, enjoyed a game of pool in the Whangamomona pub after getting her covid jab.

Rowan and Amy Jordan and their daughters Zoe, 14, and Jessica, 13, were among the 50 or so locals who turned out for their jabs at the Whangamomona Hall.

Afterwards the couple went over the road to the Whangamomona Hotel for a quiet beer, and a game of pool with their daughters.

“They said to drink plenty of water, and beer has water in it, plus other minerals you need,” Rowan, a shearer, said.

The family was pleased to be able to get their jabs so close to home.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Rowan Jordan at the Whangamomona pub after getting vaccinated.

“I wouldn’t have got it at all if they hadn’t come out here,” Rowan admitted.

“It was brilliant,” Pat Herlihy, who was also keeping hydrated with a beer after being jabbed, added.

The seven-member vaccination team thoroughly enjoyed their day in the salf-declared republic, where the friendliness of the locals impressed them, clinical operations manager Sharon Crowe said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Vaccinators/nurses Carolyn Reed and Andie Ramage-Brown were among the team of seven.

“The locals are so appreciative. They think it's great.

“We thanked someone for coming in before, and they turned around and said, ‘No, thank you so much for being here. Thank you for coming.’”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Donna Lobb, who was born and bred in Whangamomona, got her jab at the pop-up clinic on Monday.

“We’ve even vaccinated an Aucklander who is working down here, and some road workers.”

Some of the team had brought packed lunches, only to find there were toasties being made for them at the pub by managers Richard and Vicki Pratt.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Whangamomona Hotel made toasties for the vaccination team.

Donna Lobb, a farmer who described herself as born and bred Whangamomona, was having her first jab.

Afterwards she joined the gathering in the pub.

“We just had a nice glass of iced water and then Vicki made us a coffee.”

She said she was very impressed by how friendly and welcoming the vaccination clinic had been.

“It was a nice social gathering.”

Brent O’Sullivan popped in for his second dose of the vaccine.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Brent O'Sullivan is smiling under the mask after getting his Jab.

“If we want to reconnect with the rest of the world. It’s pretty important we do this, otherwise we’ll stay unplugged,” he said.

Clinics will be repeated for second vaccinations.

Appointments can be booked online at bookmyvaccine.nz, or by calling 0800 28 29 26.

Meanwhile, a bacon butty, a yoghurt and granola cup, or a piece of fresh fruit, are on the menu for people who head along to at New Plymouth's earlybird Covid-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

Last week’s bacon and egg butties sandwich offer saw 130 people given the jab in two hours at the Powderham St clinic, so it is being brought back between 7-9am.

Those getting their first Pfizer jab will also have the added option of choosing a yoghurt and granola cup or selecting a piece of fresh fruit.

In a media release, Taranaki Covid-19 vaccination programme senior responsible officer Bevan Clayton-Smith said they “had such a positive response from the Taranaki people”.

“We thought we would do it all again,” Clayton-Smith said. “Removing barriers for people so they can get their Covid-19 vaccination is vital, so if offering breakfast enables people to find the time on a Wednesday morning to come to the clinic, it’s got to be a good thing.”

Elsewhere, another incentive has been created for a vaccination clinic being held at Stratford’s Whakaahurangi Marae on Saturday.

Marae secretary Lovey Read said it will run from 10am to 3pm, with pick-ups and drop-offs for those without the means to get there.

Anyone who wants a ride should contact the marae on 06 765 7014 on the day.

