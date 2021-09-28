Recividist driving offender with baby on the way will get his licence back in 20 months

Ryan Slade was happy to learn he would get his driver licence back in 20 months, as opposed to 32 months.

“Thank you both. Awesome,” Ryan Slade told Judge Chris Sygrove and police prosecutor Heath Karlson in the New Plymouth District Court.

He had just learned he would be due to get his driver’s licence back in 20 months, as opposed to 32 months.

Slade was in court for sentencing on nine charges, including four of driving while disqualified, driving dangerously, and failing to stop.

The driving charges were not unfamiliar to Slade, who it was heard has 10 pages of criminal history including nine previous driving while disqualified convictions.

Currently, he is disqualified until May 2022 and was facing further disqualifications on the new charges, which defence lawyer Josie Mooney hoped could run concurrently.

“I don't want to see us in a never-ending cycle,” she told Monday's court hearing.

Slade acknowledged his history was undesirable, but he was now expecting a baby which has been a turning point for him, Mooney said.

“He’s really motivated to try and turn things around. He wants to be there for his child, and he wants to provide for his family.”

Karlson said there would be two 12-month disqualifications ordered on the driving charges, meaning Slade would not be back on the road until May 2024.

But Karlson then suggested a section 94, under the Land Transport Act, could be issued on the driving while disqualified and dangerous driving charges.

Stuff He appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Monday on a raft of charges, which included driving offences.

Under a section 94 application the Court has the power to impose a community-based sentence in lieu of a disqualification.

This would see Slade instead get his licence back in May 2023.

At this point, he pleaded to the judge to allow the application.

“Please, please, please,” Slade begged.

On the four driving while disqualified charges, Judge Sygrove sentenced Slade to six months’ home detention.

He was also sentenced to one month home detention, to run concurrently, for dangerous driving.

On each charge the Section 94 was applied, meaning there was no disqualification.

Slade was, however, disqualified for 12 months on the failing to stop charge.

“You can be thankful to the prosecutor for being generous and not requiring a written section 94 application,” the judge told Slade.

“Thank you so much, sir, and thank you for the section 94. It’s helped me out so much, thank you,” Slade replied.