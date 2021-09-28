Music and lights dance spectacular Synthony returning to New Plymouth

Synthony drew more than 7000 people to the Bowl of Brooklands.

A hugely popular musical spectacular that combines the Auckland Symphony Orchestra with DJs, singers and lights and lasers will return to New Plymouth's Bowl of Brooklands this summer.

Synthony performed generation-spanning dance music to more than 7000 people on January 23, and will again take to the Bowl’s stage on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Supplied/Stuff The show combines dance music that spans generations with the Auckland Symphony Orchestra

This year's New Plymouth concert drew Synthony's biggest-ever crowd, and February's event will conclude a short tour that starts at Wellington’s TSB Arena on Friday, October 22, and goes on to the Horncastle Arena, Christchurch, on Saturday November 13, and the Spark Arena, Auckland, on Saturday, December 4.

The Bowl of Brooklands summer concert lineup already includes L.A.B on January 8 and Lorde on March 04.

Justine Gilliland, chief executive of economic development body Venture Taranaki, which is partnering the event, said the summer events would “create a real buzz in the region, and give a much-needed boost to our retailers, accommodation, activity and hospitality providers”.

Tickets for Synthony will start at $89 and go on sale to the general public at 10am on Thursday, October 14 and can be bought at the TSB Showplace box office, over the phone on 0800 TICKETEK, or online at ticketek.co.nz.

A limited number of presale tickets for New Plymouth will be available online only on Tuesday, October 12, from 10am until 11.59pm, Wednesday October 13, or until they sell out.