Taranaki kauri safe from deadly disease - but still living with a different ailment

Alec Fuller noticed the disease on the kauri trees while on a walk at Rotokare/Barrett's Domain with his wife and sister-in-law on Sunday.

Fears that a disease killing kauri trees in the north of the country had made its way south to Taranaki have been allayed.

However, the New Plymouth trees are affected with a different disease, although it is one that will not kill them, the district council said.

Alec Fuller noticed large patches of dripping sap on the trunks of some kauri at New Plymouth’s Rotokare/Barrett Domain when walking there on Sunday, and feared kauri dieback disease, which is killing the trees in Northland, Auckland and Coromandel, had arrived here.

Kauri dieback is caused by a microscopic fungus-like organism called Phytophthera agathidicida (PA) that infects kauri roots, effectively starving trees to death.

“Quite a few of the trees are affected near the entrance to the Cowling plantation, and about five or six more along the next 40 to 50 metres, all relatively close to the track,” he said. “I didn’t see any others further in than that.”

New Plymouth District Council media spokesman Glen McLean said kauri dieback disease was not the cause.

“It’s a fungus called Armarillaria, and it doesn’t need to be treated. The trees are able to live with it.

“There’s no acknowledged or proven remedy available.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The trees have sap running down from low on their trunks.

In 2013, scientists called to inspect kauri in Brooklands Park and Barrett Domain for signs of Kauri dieback found the trees were affected by Armillaria, or honey fungus, which causes them to weep sap from their trunk.

At least 13 trees in Pukekura Park's kauri grove, and five in the Fred Cowling plantation at the domain, were found to be affected by the fungus in 2009.

The council tried treating the trees by drilling holes in the trunks and inserting chemical pills.

“We trialled a phosphorus-based agricultural chemical with no benefit,” McLean said.

Fuller was pleased to find out the trees did not have kauri dieback.

“I am very relieved. It would have been the death knell for those trees. It’s good news for sure.

“I didn’t know what it was the trees are suffering from, I had to Google it, but I know that sap coming out of a tree is normally associated with injury of some sort.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Alec Fuller inspects the kauri trees at Rotokare/Barrett Domain.

He was aware that the kauri killer disease had not been in Taranaki because of conversations with his late father, George Fuller, who was curator of Pukekura Park for 25 years, and was passionate about native trees.

The two-hectare kauri plantation at Rotokare/Barrett Domain was planted by Fred Cowling in the 1940s, and later gifted to the people of New Plymouth.

It is now one of the largest plantings of kauri outside their natural distribution area.