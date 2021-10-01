From oil industry career to saving kiwi in Taranaki

Sophie Tucker came from London to Taranaki for a life in the outdoors and has now made her hobby her job.

Two leaps of faith have brought Sophie Tucker from the oil industry to a new life in kiwi conservation.

Tucker has just started her job as sanctuary manager at the Rotokare Scenic Reserve, a 230-hectare bush block near Eltham, in South Taranaki, enclosed by 8.2 kilometres of pest-proof fence.

UK-born Tucker is a chartered engineer and spent 25 years working in the oil industry before her switch to conservation.

“I fell into it after university. I’d wanted to work in energy and I enjoyed it, working for good companies with lots of innovation, challenges and great people.”

She was well into a successful career managing big oil and gas projects when she fell in love with New Zealand during a summer holiday in 2013.

“I am quite an outdoorsy person. I love getting out into the hills and mountains, but I was living and working in London, which didn't really suit the outdoorsy dream,” she said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Trustee and volunteer Allen Juffermans tops up the food for the hihi at Rotokare Scenic Reserve.

“I’d had this amazing holiday, then I got back home. I opened the blinds in the morning, looked out and decided to sell the house and go and live in New Zealand in the mountains.”

A few months later, in January 2014, she had a job with Shell Todd Oil Services and was living in New Plymouth and enjoying tramping and mountain-climbing.

She has served on the Taranaki Alpine Club committee for four years, was trips coordinator for three years, and runs snow-craft courses and helps with the annual public open climb.

But in 2020, she started looking for another change – this time of career, not country.

“I was wondering, can I make my hobby, the outdoors, my job?

The role at Rotokare was advertised following the unexpected death of former sanctuary manager Simon Collins on March 20 this year.

Tucker started her new role on August 9.

It is a perfect fit for her passion for the outdoors and her skills in project and team management, she said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff A group of cygnets and their mother on Lake Rotokare.

As well as a staff team of six, the sanctuary is supported by an army of volunteers, whose energy and dedication impresses her.

“It’s pretty challenging when it’s raining, but they go out in their wet weather gear, they really do have a massive commitment, it’s that massive passion that underpins the whole Rotokare project,” she said.

The kiwi breeding season is off to a good start, with six monitored birds already incubating eggs, while volunteers are helping to count hihi (stitchbirds) before their breeding season begins.

“This week, volunteers have been out in the bush listening for and sighting hihi.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff A hihi, one of around 70 at the reserve.

There is a stable population of about 70 hihi in the sanctuary, trustee Allen Juffermans, who spends two or three days a week volunteering for the trust, said.

The trust has recently bought 30ha of land to link Rotokare with the Totara Block, a farm owned by Tim and Sue Hardwick-Smith, where about 40 kiwi are monitored.

The land will be fenced to keep stock out and intensively predator-trapped, and is a start on the trust’s long-term goal of creating a safe corridor for birds between Taranaki Maunga and the Pātea River, he said.