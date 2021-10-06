'Mr Stratford Rugby' remembered for his lifetime of service

Les Bayly’s love of rugby began as a youngster watching games with his father.

Les Bayly’s lifelong dedication to his sport earned him the nickname of ‘Mr Stratford Rugby’.

Bayly, 96, died at Elizabeth R Lifecare and Village in Stratford on September 27.

“There’s no one I can think of that epitomises Stratford rugby more than Les, he was just so passionate about rugby full stop, and rugby in Stratford,” Noel Caskey, a life member and former chairman of Stratford Eltham Rugby and Sports Club said.

In 2014, the Stratford District Council presented Bayly with a Citizen’s Award for his contribution to rugby.

He was a past president of the Taranaki Rugby Football Union and spent decades as a player, coach and administrator, and was a life member of the Stratford club.

Bayly started watching games with his father, then played his way up through the grades.

He was 20 when he took the field for his first game with Stratford, against New Plymouth Old Boys.

Supplied Les Bayly was a lifetime fan, player, coach and administrator with rugby in Taranaki.

“He was always an out-and-out gentleman. I played under him for a few years, and he really did care for young men, wanted the best for the players in his team,” Caskey said.

Bayly was a humble man, and when he was asked to run for president of the Taranaki Rugby Football Union in 1985, its centennial year, he initially turned it down.

“Then he went over the farm and was thinking what an honour it was to be asked, and he rang back and said he would put his hand up,” Caskey said.

“He was so proud of that honour, that really was one of the highlights of his life and he did an outstanding job.”

Rugby was in Bayly’s blood. His grandfather, Ernest, played for Clifton and his grand-uncle Alf Bayly was an All Black.

Supplied Les and Lorna Bayly were married for 68 years.

Bayly met his late wife, Lorna, through the rugby club, and they farmed together on Les’s family farm and raised four children, Donald, Bruce, Alan and Carol. They were married for 68 years.

Rugby was an integral part of family life, son Bruce Bayly said.

“Mum was included, too. She was always very supportive of Dad. They were a good team.

“She enjoyed going out and socialising with him, and she always made people feel welcome.”

Bruce remembers helping his father put out the flags for games and lay out the sausages for after-match functions.

“He was a polite man, and I’d never heard him swear on the farm, but once as a little fella I was putting the flags out during the team talk and there were a few words going, firing them up,” he said.

“There was always an end-of-year party for the boys, and if they had nothing to do on a Saturday night they were welcome to come over – to keep them out of trouble.”