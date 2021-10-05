No public allowed at Saturday's race meeting in Hāwera

And they are off – spectators at Saturday’s Wyndspelle @ Grangewilliam Stud Taranaki Breeders Race Day in Hāwera will be limited to owners, members and sponsors.

The biggest race meeting of the South Taranaki calendar will be missing the crowds of spectators this weekend that usually make it one of the region’s biggest social occasions.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions members of the public are unable to attend Saturday’s Wyndspelle @ Grangewilliam Stud Taranaki Breeders Race Day in Hāwera.

Instead, a limited number of owners, members, and sponsors will be able to attend in three distinct separated pods with the maximum number in each of 100.

Club Manager, Carey Hobbs, said historically Saturday’s event had been South Taranaki’s biggest race meeting of the year, and a real social occasion for Hāwera.

“The club is disappointed we aren’t able to provide race day entertainment for the South Taranaki public,” he said in a written statement.

“However, at least the meeting will proceed, owners will get to see their horses race - albeit most from home, and the additional financial costs will be manageable”.