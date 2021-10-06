Judge hopeful 'institutionalised' Taranaki offender will accept help

Recidivist offender Blake Rowe was sentenced to imprisonment when he appeared in New Plymouth District Court.

A frequent offender at the centre of a police operation earlier this year feels “institutionalised” and is struggling to take the help on offer to move away from his life of crime, a court heard.

Blake Rowe appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday for sentencing on 14 admitted charges spanning three periods of offending.

The 33-year-old, who has racked up 80 convictions since 2004, was arrested following a significant police operation involving the armed offenders squad in north Taranaki on April 15.

Prior to his apprehension, Rowe went to a person’s home with the intention of taking a car that did not belong to him.

When a person at the house said he wasn’t to take the vehicle, Rowe pulled out a silver imitation pistol and began to wipe it with a bandanna.

He became aggressive, leaving the victim feeling intimidated, and then jumped in the car and drove off.

Police soon located him and a chase ensued with Rowe reaching speeds of up to 150kmph around Inglewood and Lepperton before officers abandoned the pursuit.

Rowe drove to a rural property where he stole two jackets from a second victim.

Police arrived soon after and Rowe attempted to take off on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

In July, Rowe breached his release conditions and the following month was involved in three further police chases after a spate of dangerous driving.

On August 20, after twice getting away, he was arrested and found to have a Samurai sword in his pants.

In court, Judge Gregory Hikaka said a cultural report explained Rowe had a troubled upbringing.

He had described himself as institutionalised, which was also a term used for him in the report, it was heard.

“The concern I have about some of those sort of descriptions is that it appears to give the indication that you can’t help yourself,” Judge Hikaka said.

“I don’t accept that. You’re quite capable of helping yourself.”

Rowe, who appeared via audio-visual link from Whanganui Prison, was “difficult to manage”, was accustomed to returning to prison and “rails against” any assistance to rehabilitate, it was heard.

But the judge had hope for Rowe, encouraging him to work on his “raft of his issues” and accept treatment programmes as part of his sentence.

“It’s very difficult to see it when you continue to behave in this fashion but...it’s up to you to make the change, take a step in the right direction and simply not reoffend.”

Rowe was imprisoned for 10 months and disqualified from driving for 18 months.