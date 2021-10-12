The Kiwi farmers 'farming' kiwi in Taranaki

Sue Hardwick-Smith uses telemetry gear used to keep tabs on the kiwi deep in the bush on her family's Eastern Taranaki farm.

The most precious “livestock” that Taranaki farmer Sue Hardwick-Smith cares for is not the sheep and cattle that provide the hill country farm’s income.

There are more than 30 kiwi hidden in burrows beneath the ponga that cloaks the angular hills of the Totara Block, 450 hectares of bush that is part of Tim and Sue Hardwick-Smith’s 1400ha farm Kohunui, at Mangamingi in Taranaki’s eastern hill country.

A huge amount of effort by the couple, along with an army of South Taranaki Forest and Bird members, many past retirement age, sees intense trapping protecting the birds from predators – stoats, possums, ferrets, weasels, feral cats and rats.

The places where the kiwi live are so steep and slippery, some volunteers wear crampons on their boots.

The kiwi are largely invisible, but dependent on their human guardians, who monitor their health via signals from transmitters worn by the birds.

“Looking after them, making sure they get plenty to eat and nothing attacks them, that the genetics are widespread enough, so they’re not going to get inbred – it’s exactly like farming them,” Sue, who is the longest-serving member of the Taranaki Kiwi Trust, says.

Jenny Feaver/Supplied Sue Hardwick-Smith listens for a signal from a transmitter worn by kiwi to locate the bird and monitor its wellbeing.

“After I joined the trust [in 2008] and had been going out and doing listening surveys for a while, I knew what kiwi sounded like, so I went out to the Totara block to see if we had kiwi here. Tim had always said there used to be, but he hadn’t heard any for some years,” she said.

“I was only there for 10 minutes and I heard a female calling, and five minutes later, I heard another female at the other end of the ridge.”

Jenny Feaver/Supplied Popokotea the kiwi was released on the mountain by the Taranaki Kiwi Trust five years ago and is still being monitored.

South Taranaki Forest and Bird members have been trapping predators at the block since about 1997 in order to protect native birds, and their efforts likely helped preserve the remaining three female kiwi, she said.

“Then the trust started the kohanga project with Rotokare in 2012, and we worked with Simon Collins [the late Rotokare sanctuary manager] to put kiwi back into the Totara Block.”

The Taranaki Kohanga Kiwi At Rotokare project is a partnership between the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust ands the TKT, where kiwi are bred within the sanctuary and released into the wild in areas made safe by pest control.

The 30 birds released into the Totara block in the past two years are thriving, apart from one lost to cancer.

Kiwi have also been released on the mountain and the Kaitake Ranges, in partnership with Kiwis for Kiwi and the Taranaki Maunga Project.

Sue is certified in kiwi handling, changing transmitters and lifting eggs, and also trains other people in these skills.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Sue Hardwick-Smith spends several days a week on kiwi work.

“In the beginning I was spending 40 to 50 per cent of my time on kiwi work, but now I’m averaging one to three days in the week. Some weeks are bigger than others,” she said.

“I don't go to the gym. My exercise is getting out into the bush, which is good.”

There was virtually no funding for kiwi conservation when the trust was formed 20 years ago, so it initially focused on education about the need to preserve kiwi habitat, TKT manager Celine Filbee said.

Two decades on, that goal has been superseded by hands-on success.

October is national kiwi month, which coincides nicely with the trust’s 20th celebration.

Jenny Feaver/Supplied A crowd gathers during a kiwi release by the TKT on the mountain as part of the Taranaki Maunga Project.

A new website launched on Saturday, October 9, featuring profiles of the monitored kiwi from the various projects.

Stories from some past trustees will be added though the year.

The trust differs from other groups also working with kiwi, in that it does not have its own site and works on 36 sites from Waitotara to Tongaporutu.

“Most other projects are based around one site or a specific area, whereas we work all over the district,” Filbee said.

“There were about 75 kiwi on transmitter last time I counted.”

Work is being carried out in partnership with Taranaki Maunga Project on the mountain and Kaitake Ranges, with a plan to eventually release 200 birds there. Some will come from the Rotokare koanga and others from Kiwis for Kiwi at Maungatautari.

Jenny Feaver/Stuff Sue Hardwick-Smith from the Taranaki Kiwi Trust and her daughter Julia at a kiwi release.

Projects underway include one developing the use of drones for monitoring kiwi, and there are four new probable release sites being assessed and developed.

As well as about 50 volunteers, the trust has nine paid staff, thanks to funding boosts this year from the Government’s Jobs For Nature fund, a huge jump from the 1.5 staff employed a few years ago.

One of the newest staff members is Maia Gibbs, an apprentice kiwi habitat protection ranger. Her role is part of a national initiative funded through Predator Free New Zealand.

The trust is now planning for the next 20 years, Filbee said.

Time will show if the push to reintroduce kiwi to the wild will be a lasting success.

“We have the capacity now to carry out more surveys that will give us empirical data to be able to ask some harder questions around populations, breeding productivity, survival rates and things like that.

“It’s a long game.”