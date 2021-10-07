Taranaki now at southern border of Delta outbreak with Mōkau moving to level 3

The northern route in and out of Taranaki will be off limits from midnight Thursday as Mōkau joins alert level 3.

Taranaki is now at the border of the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, with Waikato’s level 3 restrictions extended south to the Mokau river.

The seaside town of Mōkau will move into level 3 at midnight tonight , and New Plymouth's mayor is calling for people to be prepared for Taranaki to follow suit.

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins announced the change on Thursday at his 1pm news update, following five new cases in the Waikato, bringing the total number in the region to 22.

“The extension will cover the Waitomo district including Te Kūiti, as well as Waipā and the Ōtorohanga districts,” Hipkins said.

Level 3 will follow the coast south to Mōkau and east along the northern Pureora Forest Park, and then extend north to include Te Awamutu, Karāpiro and Cambridge where it will meet the existing boundary.

Mōkau, a town of approximately 200 people, borders the Taranaki region on State Highway 3, but is in Waikato’s local government area.

There will not be a roadblock at the boundary, but police will be stopping cars and carrying out checks, Hipkins said.

The restrictions will be in place until midnight Monday, and will be reviewed then.

People will be required to have documentation to cross the extended boundary – such as work travel exemptions.

“If you haven't got a good reason to be travelling... please stay home,” Hipkins said.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said all the Waikato cases are linked, and two of them are outside the original boundary, which covered the northern part of the region, including Hamilton.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Owners of the Whitebait Inn, Jodie and Wal Death, had just stepped off the plane from a holiday when they found out they'd be moving into alert level 3.

The alert level change came as a shock to Jodie and Wal Death, owners of The Whitebait Inn at Mōkau.

They had just stepped off a plane from Christchurch after a five-day holiday in Queenstown when the announcement came.

“We landed in time to listen to the one o'clock news in the car,” Jodie said.

At 3pm they were back in Mōkau, an hour north of New Plymouth Airport.

“I thought ‘No, I’m going to sit and have a cup of tea, then go sort the shop out,’” she said.

It is prime white baiting season, and the Inn is booked out with fishermen and women.

“I figure most of them may stay, given it only is until Monday,” she said.

At this time of year Mōkau is bustling, she said, and it would be a shame to see it fall quiet again.

Given the closest case was more than 100 kilometres away in Kawhia, she thought the move to alert level 3 a “little extreme”.

“But they’re trying to protect everybody at the end of the day and Mōkau is under Waikato, as much as it’s closer to New Plymouth, and we class ourselves as being from Taranaki,” she said.

New Plymouth district mayor Neil Holdom said it was time for residents to prepare for when, not if, the virus reaches Taranaki.

“It’s inevitable,” he said.

“Get ready for disruption.”

Being prepared included getting a home office organised, and getting vaccinated, he said.

Holdom had spoken to Taranaki Civil Defence, and said a ‘soft border’ will be in place.

He expected only essential workers to travel north.

Bevan Clayton-Smith, Taranaki Covid-19 vaccination programme senior responsible officer, said there had been an increase in the number of people seeking the jab at the main vaccination centres, pop-up clinics and across partner-providers in the last few days.

On Thursday, 473 jabs were administered in the New Plymouth vaccination centre by 6.30pm.

The previous Thursday, the total was 339 vaccinations.

At the rural clinic in Pihama, 81 people were vaccinated. The Taranaki District Health Board had been expecting about 50.

At the Hāwera vaccination centre, about 100 people have been vaccinated each day. On Thursday that figure rose to 143.

”We welcome this," Clayton-Smith said, “and encourage anyone who still to receive their first dose to either make an appointment via Book My Vaccine, or take advantage of the numerous walk-in clinics available around the region.”

As of October 4, Taranaki District Health Board still had the lowest rate of vaccinations in the country.

Just under 40 per cent of residents had received their two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, while 70 per cent had received one dose.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF An isolated coastal town with a population of around 200 has seen a decent portion of its residents vaccinated.

Only half of Taranaki Māori had received the first dose of the vaccine, with just under a quarter – 24 per cent – having had the second.

That is behind the Taranaki Pasifika population, 67 per cent of whom have had the first dose and 32 per cent the second.

In August 118 people got vaccinated at a pop-up clinic at Mōkau.

The alert level boundary changes come as Taranaki prepares to hold its last mass community vaccination events this weekend.

The clinics are being held between 9am and 4pm at the TSB Stadium in New Plymouth on October 8 and 9, and at TSB Hub in Hāwera on Sunday, October 10.

Anyone 12 years and over wishing to book an appointment in advance can do so via BookMyVaccine.nz or by calling 0800 28 29 26.