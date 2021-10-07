New Plymouth District Council retains AA+ Stable credit rating

S&P Global expected NPDC to “continue to prudently manage” its budgets.

New Plymouth District Council's finances have received a tick from independent international ratings agency S&P Global.

The agency has reconfirmed the council’s AA+ Stable credit rating, the highest possible for councils in New Zealand.

S&P Global expected NPDC to “continue to prudently manage” its budgets and debt as it invested more in infrastructure, the agency said in its report, which included the council's 10-year plan.

The AA+ stable rating reflects the sound financial approach to fixing long-term infrastructure issues while managing debt for future residents, said NPDC Chief Financial Officer Joy Buckingham.

The full report is on the council's website.