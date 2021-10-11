Police incorrectly hand out $47k in speeding tickets following council blunder

A reduced speed limit on a now urban Bell Block street was not legally formalised more than a decade ago.

A bureaucratic blunder has seen nearly $50,000 in speeding tickets incorrectly dished out to hundreds of motorists after a Taranaki council failed for up to 11 years to properly change the speed limit on a former stretch of highway.

In 2010, the $21 million Bell Block Bypass opened, taking traffic off a section of State Highway 3 that went on to become Pohutukawa Pl, with a reduced speed limit of 50kmh.

But an “administrative oversight” occurred when New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) set the limit, meaning it was never formalised.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Police have contacted affected motorists.

Legally, but unbeknownst to the council, the urban street remained a 100kmh zone.

Police, who enforce the speed limits set by the road controlling authority, went on to incorrectly issue $47,760 worth of tickets to thought-to-be speeding motorists.

The botch-up was realised more than a decade on, but not before police had handed out 361 infringement notices from the time of the road transfer until May 27, 2021.

NPDC had advised police of the “procedural error”, police spokesperson Jeremy Wilkinson said.

“When it was vested to the New Plymouth District Council from Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency), the speed limit was not changed,” he said.

Police have contacted affected motorists, advising they would cancel their notice and remove any record of the offence from their driving history, as well as any record of the associated demerit from their licence.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff As a result, police has incorrectly handed out 361 speeding tickets.

If the infringement fee was paid, police would refund the money, Wilkinson said.

“If the notice was referred to the court as an unpaid fine, police are contacting the courts to have the matter withdrawn,” he said.

NPDC transport manager Rui Leitao said as a temporary measure a traffic management plan had been implemented, with a 50kmh speed limit for the street, which features the recently-opened $150 million Summerset retirement village.

But the error would not be permanently corrected until next year as part of the council’s Safer Speeds Review for urban roads.

It is not the first time an administrative bungle has occurred within NPDC, affecting police’s enforcement powers.

The council, along with Stratford District Council (SDC), previously let its alcohol control bylaw lapse, rendering police powerless to prevent people from drinking in the streets.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The New Plymouth District Council has corrected the speed limit along Pohutukawa Place in Bell Block.

After both councils failed to carry out a review, the bylaws expired in early 2019.

But police did not find out until March 2020, when NPDC first realised, while SDC was in the dark until October 2020.

The ban was back in force by the end of that year.