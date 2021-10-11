Dawson Falls Lodge closes ahead of rebuild

The old Dawson Falls mountain lodge is to be demolished and replaced with a new building

A lodge which has hosted guests on Taranaki Maunga since 1896 has closed ahead of a rebuild.

The old Dawson Falls mountain lodge, which is owned by Te Rere o Kapuni, a subsidy of Te Korowai o Ngaruahine, will be demolished, the lodge website said.

Construction on the replacement will start later this year and be completed in late 2022.

“Dawson Falls Lountain Lodge has accommodated many guests for overnight stays since 1896. In more recent years it has also offered a fully licensed restaurant and café. The lodge is very tired and dilapidated and is in need of significant repairs,” a notice on the website said.

The iwi trust kept the present lodge trading since they bought it in 2016, while they developed future plans.

The planning is now complete and a ceremony was recently held to close the lodge, which had 12 guest rooms and could accommodate up to 24 people.

The new building will have a strong, authentic cultural component in its design, and it will be purpose-built.

The lodge, 905 metres above sea level on the south-eastern slopes of the mountainn, is at the start point of the Taranaki Crossing trail that traverses Mt Taranaki and which is currently being developed into a first-class walkway.

“The lodge is therefore well-positioned to become a very busy place once completed and will be a wonderful new stop over point for visitors to the region,” Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke said in a report to the council.

“This is exactly the type of new, capital investment the Taranaki region visitor/tourist market needs.”