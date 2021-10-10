Hundreds turn out for putt at Inglewood's newest attraction

Cayden Coster, 10, hopes for a hole-in-one at the Inglewood Mini Golf course at the weekend.

The first weekend of Inglewood’s newest attraction went full swing, with hundreds of mini-putters taking to the faux green.

New Plymouth brothers Finn and Cayden Coster agreed the brand-new, $400,000 18-hole course was “tee-rific”.

“Amazing,” Cayden, 10, said when asked for feedback on Sunday.

“Fun”, Finn, 6, chimed in.

Mum and dad, Renee and Trent, applauded the efforts of the Inglewood Community Mini-Putt Charitable Trust.

They were particularly impressed by the course’s theme, which saw an Inglewood feature at every hole, including the railway station, Taranaki Maunga, the town hall, and the band rotunda.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Finn Coster, 6, tees off at one of the holes while playing against his brother and family.

One hilly hole, with the landmark being Cue Theatre, had especially stumped Cayden, Renee said.

“It was tough, I think he got a 10,” she said.

While plans for the course were announced in 2017, it had been in the pipeline for about six years.

The attraction was officially opened on Friday, following multiple delays to the build due to Covid-19.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Carter Gibbins, 6, finally got to play a game at the course after watching it being built for months.

Since construction began last year, New Plymouth siblings Carter and Asha Gibbins have been eagerly awaiting its opening.

Whenever they travelled past with mum and dad, Nicola and Paul, on their way to visit family they would ask “is it open yet?”

“They were stoked to hear it was open this weekend,” Paul said.

“It’s actually really cool,” Carter, 6, said, while giving a thumbs-up.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hundreds of people turned out for a game at the course in its first weekend of operation. Pictured is Asha Gibbins, 4.

Trustee Marie Pearce volunteered at the course over the weekend and said “several hundred” people from across the region had visited for a game.

“It’s been fabulous,” she said. “There have been a lot of families enjoying it.”

Pearce, an Inglewood resident and district councillor, said it was a tribute to the community and could not have happened without its many, many sponsors.

“Everyone that plays will be grateful. We don’t have a beach here, the kids can’t just cycle to the movies.”

She said the key feature was the roof covering the entire course - which came in handy with sporadic rain showers on Sunday.

“It’s just magic,” she said.