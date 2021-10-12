The Taranaki District Health Board offered free coffee and bacon butties to those who got the Covid-19 vaccination in New Plymouth on Wednesday.

​Opinion: Taranaki has one of the lowest vaccination rates in New Zealand, and now with the delta variant of Covid-19 on our doorstep we find ourselves asking how prepared we are.

Science tells us that the higher the vaccination rate the lower the human toll in terms of spread, symptoms and deaths.

It’s like that road safety advertisement “the higher the speed, the bigger the mess”. The lower the vaccination rate, the bigger the mess.

The Government and our local health board know the challenges we will face if Covid-19 gets a foothold in Taranaki.

They must have modelled the likely number of hospitalisations once Covid arrives and subsequently becomes endemic in Taranaki with our current and projected vaccination rates.

I have no doubt that with less than half the eligible population fully protected, and less than 75 per cent having had their first dose, the modelling paints a bleak picture for Taranaki’s outlook.

At current vaccination rates the Māori and Pacifika community will be hit far harder by the pandemic than other Kiwis.

But what is the Ministry of Health doing to protect the people of Taranaki?

I asked some questions of the local health board last week, and they advised me that they have been preparing for a year and have increased capacity for both admissions and in ICU, including negative air-pressure treatment spaces.

The Board declined to provide specific numbers and won’t talk about any modelling they may or may not have done.

Without this detail we do not know where we stand.

While everyone is looking to encourage increasing the vaccination rate, contact tracing, face masks and following the other protocols as the frontline of protection, there must be more of an operational response as a backstop.

It is informative to think about New Zealand compared to the rest of the world.

In NZ we have less than five ICU beds for every 100,000 people. Compare that to the UK, which has 6.4 beds per 100,000, or Australia with 8.9. Germany has a staggering 38.7.

Regularly we see the actual availability of ICU beds limited not by the physical beds but the availability of staff.

While the Ministry of Health has invested in additional ventilators and says it can surge ICU capacity, our hospitals don't have the staff to manage more patients.

Taranaki’s population of just under 130,000 people represents 2.5 per cent of our population, and I have been advised we have seven ICU beds, again with capacity to scale and not all hospital admissions will require ICU facilities.

​We have no idea how many ventilators or vacant beds there are in Taranaki or, far more importantly, what is the available staffing resource to care for our people, and how do we protect the existing health workers from infection, stress, fatigue and potential burnout?

In a past role I used to go to work in an electricity network operations centre during severe weather events.

Forecasts would show a storm coming and we would make arrangements in advance.

We would ensure our staff were rested, we would track down additional staff, and make sure that all equipment was gathered up and ready to go.

We also made sure that our customers were informed so that they could make arrangements to limit the impact of the storm on them.

Forecast storms did not always occur, but preparing for them meant that we had tested well-communicated plans that everyone understood.

Clearly, the most effective way to improve our pandemic preparedness is a step-change investment in our healthcare capabilities, starting with our doctors and nurses, their tools and facilities as well as the systems and processes in place to support positive health outcomes for our people.

Government is clearly looking to increase investments in health after years of underinvestment exacerbated by a growing and aging population.

If we applied asset management principles to health, determined required service levels and then committed to meeting them consistently through provision of appropriate facilities and staffing levels, matched to population and age demographics, we would spend more on health but at the same time provide New Zealanders with the reality to match the political promises made by all parties.

The issue is that even major new investments and a transparent asset management approach to designing and funding the health sector would take years to roll out and we have just days or weeks.

Covid is the storm creeping down from Auckland to ravage our health system, with a focus on the old, the ill, those with pre-existing medical conditions and the unvaccinated.

Has the Ministry of Health done everything it could to protect us?

- Neil Holdom is the New Plymouth mayor.