Thousands attend last mass vaccination events in Taranaki

Thousands of people attended the last mass community Covid-19 vaccination events in Taranaki at the weekend.

The clinics were held at the TSB Stadium in New Plymouth on Friday and Saturday, and at the TSB Hub in Hāwera on Sunday.

Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) said 3269 vaccinations were administered at the TSB Stadium over the two days, with a further 1063 at the vaccination centre in Powderham St.

On Sunday, 1013 jabs were carried out in Hāwera.

“We were very pleased with the response this weekend,” TDHB spokeswoman Polly Catlin-Maybury said.

“We had lots of walk-ins for first doses.”

More than 5,500 essential workers had booked into the clinics to receive their second jabs.

However, since the Government moved the recommended wait between jabs from six weeks to 21 days, many essential workers had brought their second vaccination forward, she said.

“This means that more people in Taranaki have been fully vaccinated sooner.”

Bevan Clayton-Smith, Taranaki Covid-19 Vaccination programme senior responsible officer, said it was unlikely the TDHB would be holding large-scale clinics again.

People will now be encouraged to attend appointments at the main vaccination centres, with Māori partner-providers, at one of the GP clinics and pharmacies involved in the scheme, or at a pop-up clinic.