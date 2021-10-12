Half of Taranaki population now fully protected against Covid-19

Registered Nurse Robyn Walker at the mobile vaccination clinic parked at Pak'nSave New Plymouth this week.

Half of the Taranaki population is now fully protected against Covid-19, the Taranaki District Health Board says.

A record week of vaccinations saw 15,600 doses administered last week.

According to preliminary figures, this means 50 per cent of Taranaki people are now fully protected against the virus, while 75 per cent have had at least one dose.

Rates for Māori and Pacific peoples have also increased, with 54 per cent of Māori having received at least one dose, while 31 per cent are fully protected.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Nationwide 'vaccination day' push announced for October 16

* Free bus trips and Lime scooters offered as drive-through clinic opens up to everyone

* Covid-19: Canterbury behind other main centres on vaccine roll-out



Among the Pacifika community, 72 per cent have had at least one dose and 45 per cent are fully protected.

Appointments are available on the BookMyVaccine website, and walk-in clinics are popping-up all over the place.

Every day this week, the programme’s motorhome clinics will be at Pak ’n’ Save car park in New

Plymouth, and in the car park at The Valley, for walk-in appointments.

The rural clinic tour continues with the out-reach vaccination team visiting Auroa, Kaponga, Eltham, Patea and Mimi.

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom has again urged people to get vaccinated.

“Our best preparation involves getting the regional vaccination rate up and following the recommendation protocols consistently to slow the spread of the virus," he said.

“At the same time, our regional leaders across iwi, councils, civil defence, police and the health board will continue with our planning and preparation for Covid-19’s inevitable arrival in Taranaki.”